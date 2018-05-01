Taiwan Severs Diplomatic Ties With Dominican Republic Over China

"This morning, the Dominican Republic and China have announced the establishment of diplomatic ties. This was the result of China's efforts in offering vast financial incentives for the Dominican Republic to end their 77 years of diplomatic relations with Taiwan… To protect both the nation's dignity and sovereignty, the government announces the termination of relations with the Dominican Republic, effective immediately," the statement said, adding that Taiwan was deeply upset by China's actions.
The Dominican Republic was one of the few states that maintained diplomatic relations with Taiwan, which were established in 1941.
Taiwan is not recognized as an independent state by China, which claims sovereignty over the island. Taiwan similarly does not recognize the central government in Beijing.
