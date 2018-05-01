Register
19:42 GMT +301 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump walks towards reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington

    'President Trump is Probably Using Tariffs as Negotiating Tactics' – Prof

    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta, File
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    German Economic Affairs Minister Peter Altmaier has warned the EU against sparking a trade war with the US over steel and aluminum tariffs because in case of an economic standoff the trans-Atlantic relationship is at stake. Sputnik discussed the issue with Carl Fey, professor of international trade with the School of Business at Aalto University.

    Sputnik: Several EU officials, including the German Economy Minister, warned against starting a trade war with the US over tariffs, as it poses great risks. What’s your take on that? What risks are we talking about?

    Carl Fey: Basically the basic idea of international trade is trying to take a pie and expand it, to make a bigger pie to have it such that one country specializes in doing one thing and another country specializes in doing something else, depending on what they’re better suited to do. The US ironically has over the years been the world's probably largest proponent of this liberal trade regime, which means not having import tariffs that are very high and not having quotas.

    Belgium's Finance Minister Johan Van Overtveldt arrives for a meeting of eurozone finance ministers
    © AP Photo / Francois Walschaerts
    Grab the Popcorn: Trump Promises to ‘Take On’ EU in New Trade War
    Ironically now, it's the country pushing forward these. So what are the risks? Well this move may help the US steel and aluminum industry by protecting it from foreign competitors. But of course the price of steel and aluminum will go up in the United States. Steel and aluminum are used in a lot of different products, and so those products will become more expensive. They'll become more expensive, ironically, not only for people outside the US but, most importantly, for people in the United States, so it’s not totally clear that this will really have the desired effects.

    Sputnik: I was listening to President Trump give a speech in Michigan on YouTube over the weekend and he was talking about the story where he went to China about four months ago, and was talking about how easy the Chinese are getting it in terms of trade agreements coming from the US and correspondingly the amount of tax that the United States is paying for Chinese goods is nonsensical. This is his strategy moving forward since he became president, he’s obviously now ratcheting up with the European Union; it doesn't look as though it’s going to go away, does it?

    Carl Fey: It does seem to be what Trump is rather set on, that is true, but in fact I think that he probably sees all these measures as negotiating tactics and not actually really that he would really like to have these tariffs or import duties.

    Sputnik: Do you believe there will be a fully fledged trade war or will he pull back?

    Carl Fey: I’m very hopeful that some sort of compromise will be worked out, but given that the things are starting potentially already on May 1st, it does look like it’s quite possible. It's quite likely, I would say, that the initial phases of this do start, but I just hope it doesn’t escalate too much. One other point of history that’s worth reflecting upon is the attempts of the US to get out of the Great Depression. Many will hopefully remember that the infamous Smoot–Hawley Tariff Act in 1930, which was supposed to help the US by setting up protectionist tariffs.

    A man walks near US and European Union flags at the EU headquarters on May 15, 2017 in Brussels
    © AFP 2018 / JOHN THYS
    Zero Sum Game: The US Rolls Out ‘Trade War’ Ultimatum for Europe
    Now in retrospect, it's really thought to be something that has kept the US for a long time, long time that was needed in the depression and hurt the world, as well as many countries, raised their tariffs in a response to the US actions. So I think it’s a risky move, I also think it’s important to note that some sort of continuity is, I think, really important and in politics and economic actions; to try to make the world economy work as well as it can, and I would say that the actions that Trump is taking now are not particularly consistent with liberal US trade policy over recent years.

    So I’m hopeful that this is a good negotiation tactic and that somehow there will be some compromises that will come out of this, and perhaps we will be able to continue moving forward with an impressive increase in liberal trade that I think we have seen happen in recent years. I guess the final thing to mention is that actions like what Trump does now are actually much more dangerous than what has ever been at any point in history, and the reason for that is that the world is so interconnected today.

    READ MORE: Germany Expects Long-Term EU Exemption From US Tariffs

    So we’re talking about the European Union and the US but this affects everyone. You’re talking to me from a Russian radio station, this is important for Russia despite not being in the European Union either because a lot of products are exported from the European Union to Russia so this could raise the cost for some of these products as well, so today whenever two countries or two groups of countries have some sort of dispute, this doesn’t only affect them, we have to realize that it really affects all of the world.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US May Seek to Rejoin TPP to Survive Trade War With China - Expert
    Chinese Authorities Have Ample Weapons To Prevail If US Escalates Trade War
    IMF Chief Warns World Trade in Danger of Being 'Torn Apart' Amid Tariff War
    Tags:
    tariffs, trade war, EU, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse