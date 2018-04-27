Register
19:21 GMT +327 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in walks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018

    'Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in Looked Like They Have Sincere Bond' – Scholar

    © REUTERS / Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    North Korean chief Kim Jong-un has offered his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in to end the history of confrontation. He also reportedly suggested holding regular summits between the two countries’ leaders. Radio Sputnik discussed issue with Stephen Nagy, senior associate professor of politics at the International Christian University.

    Sputnik: How significant is this summit and then apparent rapprochement between North and South Koreas?

    Stephen Nagy: The optics today was absolutely amazing with Presidents Moon and Kim shaking hands, moving on each other’s territories. It set a good tone for moving the discussions forward. It sets the stage for further discussions, further dialogue and for deconstructing the mistrust that has been in the region over the past 60 years.

    Sputnik: There were previous attempts to make peace with t5he West during the reign of Kim’s father. Do you think this meeting is significantly different and if so, why?

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend a welcoming ceremony in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool
    Kim Jong-un Hopes For Unification as Koreas Agree to Discuss Replacing Ceasefire With Peace Treaty
    Stephen Nagy: I think on the South Korean side we have seen President Moon engaging in [attempts to mend fences with the North] in a very intense way inviting North Korean athletes to the Winter Olympics, hosting Kim and his sister. These were significant steps to warm relations on the peninsula. On the other side of the peninsula, in the North, we still have a long way to go in terms of creating trust. We had some talk about  de-nuclearization; we had talks about moving towards a permanent peace treaty between the two states. But we haven’t seen any movement on the ground towards de-nuclearization, about moving out military capabilities. We should also understand that the North [has] short-range missiles, long-range missiles and submarine capabilities that can project power to the US’ allies within the region.

    Sputnik: The two countries are still at war effectively. They have just had this armistice. They have decided to sign a peace agreement later this year. Do you think that this piece of paper is going to make a big difference in the lives of people on both side of the border?

    Stephen Nagy:  We can have a peace agreement between the two Koreas and there is also an armistice agreement originally signed by China, the United States and the UN to officially end the war on the peninsula. The US and China have  their own distinctive interests on the peninsula, which I think may complicate the process  of moving towards a permanent peace treaty. This is possible if they all come to the table  and begin the process of confidence-building.

    Sputnik: Do you think Kim Jong-un has just succumbed to sanctions which have been very severe for his country and with China coming on board with [its own sanctions]. What do you think is really behind this?

    Stephen Nagy: Well, there is no doubt that the change in tone from Washington since the election of President Trump has been a significant factor in ramping up pressure on North Korea. Trump’s campaign has brought together Japan, South Korea and China and other countries, including Russia, to increase pressure, increase dialogue that affected the North Korean government in a negative way. Pushing China to the negotiating table to use its leverage on Pyongyang has been very important. China has probably moved the most in terms of putting pressure on the North.

    Sputnik: What do you make of the personal relationship between Presidents Kim and Moon?

    READ MORE: Koreas Begin High-Level Talks to Set Stage for Bilateral Summit — Reports

    Stephen Nagy: It seems that there is some kind of sincere bond between them. President Moon has North Korean roots and the reconciliation campaign is very close to his heart. I think that Mr. Kim also demonstrated diplomacy when he welcomed Mr. Moon back into North Korea. They general seem to be interested in changing the tone on the peninsula. They have very serious security issues to deal with after 60 years of mistrust. This will take dialogue, confidence-building measures and a lot of behind-the-scenes diplomacy to push these relations forward.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Kim Jong-un Hopes For Unification as Koreas Agree to Discuss Peace Treaty
    Koreas Begin High-Level Talks to Set Stage for Bilateral Summit - Reports
    Tags:
    personal rapport, scholar, summit, peace talks, Moon Jae-in, Kim Jong-un, Korean Peninsula
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 21-27
    This Week in Pictures: April 21-27
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse