Register
17:37 GMT +327 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron attend an arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2018

    Macron, Trump 'Stuck to Their Guns,' Differences Remain - Ex-French Envoy

    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    European leaders are trying to dissuade US President Trump from ditching the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran.

    French President Emmanuel Macron has voiced strong opposition to Donald Trump’s desire to tear apart the Iran nuclear deal, which he believes should be seen as the "first pillar" of a broader framework that would restrict Tehran’s ballistic missile and nuclear activities post-2025, when the existing deal expires.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron hold hands as they walk down the West Wing colonnade past the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2018
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    'Making France Great Again': Reasons Behind Trump-Macron 'Bromance'
    In an interview with Sputnik, former French Ambassador to Iran Francois Nicoullaud said that Emmanuel Macron is sticking with the Iran nuclear deal and rejects Trump’s position regarding the Iranian dossier.

    “Donald Trump stuck to his guns, just like Macron did. Despite a semblance of agreement, serious differences still persist,” he said.

    “We are taking a great risk resuming discussion on the issue because while France and the US are essentially ready to do this, Iran is categorically against. This means that we are exactly where we started,” Nicoullaud said.

    According to the former envoy, Iran believes that the agreement in its present form is enough to start implementing it before changing or amending it.

    “Iran says that its ballistic missile program and its regional role are non-negotiable,” he noted.

    Francois Nicoullaud believes that Macron’s dual positon could help discourage Trump from taking radical steps which could backfire on Europeans.

    “This could impact Europe’s economic interests because if Trump pulls out from the deal, all previous US sanctions against Iran will be back. This means that secondary sanctions against third countries will also be re-imposed, preventing them from trading with Tehran,” he argued.

    After the sanctions were lifted, Europeans started buying Iranian oil again.

    “Iran is an important source of oil for Europe. Therefore, if the Americans pull the plug on Iranian oil exports, this would create a great deal of tension,” Nicoullaud emphasized.

    Donald Trump has threatened to pull out of the deal and reinstate US sanctions on Iran by May 12 unless major changes are made to the agreement.

    France, Germany and the United Kingdom – all of them signatories to the Iran nuclear deal, are currently in talks with Washington trying to dissuade Trump from withdrawing from the accord.

    On Tuesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged other countries to support the deal and warned that the United States would pay “the highest political and moral price at the international level," if it pulls out.

    Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, has also called on European leaders to back the accord.

    READ MORE: Iran Vows to Pull Out of Nuclear Deal if US Exits It — Senior Official

    "President Macron is correct in saying there's no 'Plan B' on JCPOA," Zarif tweeted during a visit to New York

    Signed by Iran, the EU and five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council — China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — plus Germany on July 14, 2015, the Iran nuclear agreement, capped Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Macron: Trump Will Exit Iran Nuclear Deal in May
    Macron's Dangerous Trump Bromance
    Tags:
    misgivings, economic impact, Iran nuclear deal, summit, UN Security Council (UNSC), Francois Nicoullaud, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 21-27
    This Week in Pictures: April 21-27
    Seeds of Friendship
    Seeds of Friendship
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse