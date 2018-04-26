Register
22:49 GMT +326 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Cryptocurrencies

    'Cryptocurrency Lacks Reliability, Trust to Become Real Unit' - Economist

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Cryptocurrencies are spreading like wildfire in the financial world, but some authorities see it as a matter for concern as digital currency is deemed unstable and volatile. Radio Sputnik spoke with Chairman of the Central Bank of Uruguay, Mario Bergara about the issue.

    According to the head of the bank, the cryptocurrency will not be able to enter into circulation, as it is not sufficiently institutional and reliable to become a unit of measurement.

    “The reason for concern is not so much that cryptocurrencies can displace national currencies, but rather in their instability and volatility,” the economist told Sputnik.

    He further said that currency is not only a technically released asset, but an institution in the broadest sense of the word.

    Bitcoin
    CC0
    Mine It to the Limit: Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Reportedly Have 80 Percent of Available Bitcoins
    “Cryptocurrencies lack reliability and trust necessary to become a real currency, unit of measurement and a payment unit,” Bergara said.

    He went on saying that the insufficient control over cryptocurrency makes them an attractive tool for money laundering.

    "Bitcoin is a world in which you can stay in the shadows. It can be used for shadow transactions that no one can track,” the economist told Sputnik.

    Nevertheless, Bergara noted that Bitcoin in itself cannot be blamed for shadow deals, but admitted that among other things "the system can contribute to money laundering, tax evasion and the financing of terrorism."

    He further said that the "mining" of cryptocurrencies does not make sense and contradicts their nature.

    However, Bergara noted that the blockchain technology should be used to increase the efficiency and reliability of information coding, adding that the specialists of his bank are already studying the mechanisms of blockchain.

    The technology allows registering all cases of data transmission in the form of a code. Each participant in the chain has a code that stores information about all the operations.

    The views of the speaker do no necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    ‘The Future is Here:’ Blockchain is Reinventing the Saudi Energy Sector – Expert
    China Will Let Solely Cryptoyuan Into Country – Blockchain Comp. Co-Founder
    Into the Digital Age: Shipping Industry to be Transformed with Blockchain Tech
    Chinese Police Suspend Blockchain Conference in Shanghai - Organizer
    Google May Roll Out Its Own Blockchain-Based Technology
    Tags:
    cryptocurrencies, Blockchain, money laundering, Bitcoin, Uruguay
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Haunting Chernobyl: Day of Remembrance of Nuclear Catastrophe
    Seeds of Friendship
    Seeds of Friendship
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse