'We Are Determined to Fight' - Lawyer on Catalan Ex-Education Minister Case

Sputnik: How did it go at the hearing on Thursday, are you pleased with the outcome?
Aamer Anwer: Yes we are very pleased. At today's hearing we advised the court that we intend to fight the extradition on many grounds. Including fundamentally that the Spanish authorities are guilty of an abuse of the process and a full hearing is now set to take place on the 30th of July for two weeks with preliminary hearings in the months of May and July.
Sputnik: You have condemned the treatment of Major Josep Luis Trapero — do you think that the fact that Germany and Scotland have not recognized charges of ‘sedition' could this have an effect on Trapero's sentencing?
Aamer Anwer: I believe that when the Spanish Authorities started on this mission, (which looks very much like an attempt to criminalize the aspirations of Catalan people for independence); they didn't actually understand what the backlash would be. They didn't realize there would be such international scrutiny of the Spanish authorities, because up until they started this process, a lot of people didn't even know what was going on in Catalonia. It's come as a real shock to people throughout Europe, because most people will consider that this is something that happens in places like the Middle East, or in third world countries. Yet this is actually happening in a so-called civilized, European democracy. So they are under a glare of publicity, and I think it is shocking the way that this police officer is being treated when he was fated as a hero following the Barcelona attack. His officers put themselves in the line of fire, put their lives at risk, and he did what a police officer should do. He took an oath to serve the law, to serve the public. It is not the job of a police officer, especially the chief police officer, to simply follow orders that are unlawful and illegal, which means sending batons, truncheons, riot vans into a peaceful crowd.
Sputnik: What do you expect to happen on the 30th July on the full hearing?
In conclusion, if Clara is extradited and convicted, she faces up to thirty-three years in prison, which is really the rest of her natural life. And she recognizes that her fate is linked to the struggle of the Catalan people for freedom. Absolutely, we are determined to fight, and our client is full of resolve to do so.
