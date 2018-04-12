Possible US Military Action in Syria Unlikely Change Power Balance - Advisor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Even if the United States and its allies launch a military action against Syria, it would unlikely change the existing situation on the Syrian battlefield or revert the power balance to its previous state, Hussein Sheikh Islam, an adviser to the Iranian foreign minister, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump threatened to take military action against Syria in response to the alleged chemical weapons attack in the Syrian city of Douma, for which the West blames Damascus. Syria has refuted the allegations, while Russia has said that the Douma attack was staged to be used as a pretext for possible external intervention.

"I do not think that the attack of the US and the West against Syria, if it happens, will change the power balance on the battlefield. The West and the United States left the [power] balance in Syria and are trying to get back to this balance, but there is no place for them," Islam said.

The adviser added that the future of Syria was now determined by the Syrian people, and that, with the government supported by Russia and Iran, there was no place for the West in Syria.

READ MORE: Pentagon Does Not Have Evidence of Chlorine, Sarin Use in Syria’s Douma — Mattis

With the Daesh* being driven out of its major strongholds, the Syrian government and the opposition disagree on the future settlement. Opposition factions, backed by the United States and its allies, demand that Syrian President Bashar Assad be excluded from the transition process, while Russia argues the decision should be made by the people of Syria.

Alleged Attack on Douma

The US and its allies started preparations for a possible military intervention after reports of an alleged poison gas attack by Syrian government forces on Douma, which was controlled by an armed opposition group. Damascus strongly denied any responsibility and the inspectors from the Russian Center for Reconciliation, sent to the site immediately after the claimed attack, found no trace of chemical weapon use.

According to US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis, President Trump has yet to decide whether to launch strikes against Syria.

READ MORE: Trump Falls Back Via Twitter: "Never Said When Attack on Syria Would Take Place"

* Daesh — a terrorist group, banned in numerous countries, including Russia

Views and opinions expressed by Hussein Sheikh Islam are those of the expert and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.