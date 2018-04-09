Register
20:00 GMT +309 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, speaks with Pak Pong Ju, right, and Hwang Pyong So, left, during the opening ceremony of the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea.

    North Korea’s Diplomatic Charm Offensive to Have Limited Impact on Talks with US

    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Tommy Yang - The diplomatic "charm offensive" from Pyongyang in recent months, which has included visits of top North Korean officials to China and Russia, is unlikely to have a significant impact on the upcoming peace talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump, experts told Sputnik.

    North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho arrived in Moscow on Monday morning to kick off his official visit to Russia. This is his next stop after first traveling to Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, where he attended a conference of the Non-Aligned Movement member states. Ri also met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi when he transited through Beijing on this trip.

    The top North Korean diplomat’s foreign tour follows a breakthrough visit to China by Kim in late March. Kim’s trip to Beijing was his first overseas visit to a foreign country since taking over as North Korea’s leader in 2011.

    Break Diplomatic Isolation 

    Responding to the rapid progress of North Korea’s nuclear arms programs last year, the international community joined in the efforts of stepping up economic sanctions against Pyongyang to rein in its nuclear ambitions. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) voted unanimously in support of a number of tough sanctions against North Korea, while many nations, including Jordan, Portugal, and the United Arab Emirates, cut diplomatic ties with Pyongyang under calls from the United States.

    READ MORE: US, N Korea Hold Talks Via CIA Channels Ahead of Trump-Kim Meeting — Reports

    As Kim apparently had a change of heart at the beginning of this year, when he expressed his willingness to hold talks with Seoul, North Korea launched a diplomatic "charm offensive" starting with the nation’s participation in the Winter Olympics, which were held in South Korea in February. Kim subsequently agreed to hold face-to-face peace talks with both South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Trump in April and May, respectively.

    Ahead of the summits with South Korea and the United States, North Korea tried to break its diplomatic isolation with official visits to China, Russia and a number of countries in central Asia, political analysts told Sputnik.

    "They are trying very hard to launch a diplomatic ‘charm offensive,' not only to South Koreans but also to neighboring countries like China, Russia or even dialogues with Americans through the ‘New York Channel.’ Kim Jong Un made this strategic decision to open up diplomatic relations, not only targeting neighboring countries, but also reaching out to countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. This is a testament to the fact that North Korea has been diplomatically isolated. It became a big burden on the Kim Jong Un regime. They’re trying very hard to get out of this diplomatic isolation," Kim Jae-Chun, an international relations professor at Sogang University in Seoul and a former South Korean government adviser, told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: US-S Korea Military Drills Impede Holding Talks With Pyongyang — Russian Envoy

    The South Korean scholar believed North Korea’s efforts had paid off and the nation’s image in the international community had improved.

    "Kim Jong Un has been handling this situation very well. He looks as if he’s a very skillful diplomat. His wife Ri Sol-Ju, who is a charming lady, has been calling him ‘husband’ instead of ‘supreme leader.’ North Korean media has also been addressing her as the first lady. They’re trying very hard to leave this impression that North Korea is not a monster. It’s a normal country like any other. It is working. I think the perception of Kim Jong Un has changed a little bit here… I think this has helped improve the international image of North Korea and its diplomatic efforts have been paying off," the professor stated.

    Little Impact on US Peace Talks

    While North Korea’s diplomatic efforts may have helped South Koreans improve their perception of their neighbor, this campaign is unlikely to do much for peace talks with the United States, the South Korean professor argued.

    "Some left-leaning population of South Korea is not saying that it’s imperative for South Korea to talk with the North Korean regime because Pyongyang is not that irrational as we once thought. During the inter-Korea summit, the two leaders can talk about how they can increase inter-cultural exchanges. But it’ll have a limited impact on Americans. I don’t think Americans’ perception of North Korea has improved that much," he said.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a banquet in Beijing, China
    © REUTERS/ CCTV
    N Korea Wants to Resume Six-Party Talks on Nuclear Program - Reports
    Other experts argued that North Korea’s warming relations with China and South Korea could have an adverse effect on future peace talks with the United States, as Trump may start to have less interest in the meeting.

    "North Korea’s diplomatic exchanges with European countries will have little impact. The key meetings with strong impact are still Pyongyang’s engagement with China and South Korea. If such talks are successful, it could even have an adverse impact, as Trump may become upset. I suspect that Trump’s interest in talking to North Korea is less than what it was in the beginning, following Kim Jong Un’s visit to Beijing and [John] Bolton [an official famous for his hawkish views] becoming the US national security adviser," Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at the Renmin University in Beijing, told Sputnik.

    True Intention Unknown 

    Through the recent diplomatic offensive, including repairing strained relations with China, North Korea is unlikely to have shared its true intentions with any of the countries it has reached out to, Shi suggested.

    "Everybody wants to meet with North Korea because they want to know what North Korea really wants from its ‘risky gamble’ on foreign policy. But it’s impossible for North Korea to show all the cards it has because there is not absolute trust in international politics. What they can do is that they could show one-two cards out of the five cards they have in their hands. This could help improve North Korea’s position in foreign relations," he said.

    People watch a television news about a visit to China by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at a railway station in Seoul
    © AFP 2018/ Jung Yeon-je
    Beijing Approves N Korea’s Demands for Security in Exchange for Denuclearization
    Despite Kim's recent visit to Beijing, it is unlikely for North Korea to rebuild mutual trust and friendship with China all at once, Shi stressed.

    "Both China and North Korea needed to improve bilateral relations significantly at this moment. But a lot of problems still exist, as economic sanctions from China continued and it’s hard for Beijing to trust Pyongyang again after all the troubles it caused last year. If you read the official statements following Kim’s visit, both sides were just at the beginning of improving bilateral relations. They just agreed to improve communications on both sides," he said.

    READ MORE: ‘Crisis May Arise': Is North Korea Preparing Controversial Satellite Launch?

    The Chinese scholar added that it was difficult for other countries, including China and Russia, to improve relations with North Korea, notably, due to restrictions from existing UNSC resolutions on economic sanctions against Pyongyang.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Is North Korea's First Lady Copying Kate Middelton's Style?
    IOC Chief: Kim Jong-un Vows North Korea to Take Part in Tokyo, Beijing Olympics
    Japanese FM Says North Korea Preparing for Another Nuclear Test
    North Korea Confirms Kim Jong Un and Wife Visited China
    Tags:
    negotiations, relations, United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR), UN Security Council, Kim Jong-un, China, United States, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Teenagers Practice Parkour in Aleppo
    Syrian Teenagers Practice Parkour in Liberated Aleppo
    Google It
    Google It
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse