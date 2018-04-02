Belgian MP: Italy Gov’t Misreads Its People in Slamming France on Migrant Search

On Saturday, the Italian authorities summoned French Ambassador in Rome Christian Masset to express their protest after French border patrol agents crossed into Italy to take a urine sample from a Nigerian migrant to test him for drugs.

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The Italian government, the fate of which is uncertain after the recent election, failed to gauge the mood of the Italian people when, by challenging Paris after French police crossed Italy's border to test a Nigerian migrant for drugs, it showed support for migrants, Aldo Carcaci, a member of the Belgian parliament of Sicilian origin, told Sputnik.

"Emotions run high in Italy, as soon as one touches the migrants’ question… Seriously, this is the action of a Left government that cannot swallow having lost the elections and wants to show its support to migrants, while the great majority of the Italian people is fed up with the inefficiency of Europe," Carcaci said.

The French border patrol agents entered the train station facility, currently used by Rainbow for Africa, a non-profit dedicated to helping migrants, in the municipality of Bardonecchia.

Italy's March general election resulted in the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) securing more than 32 percent of the vote and the center-right coalition getting 37 percent of the vote. The ruling Democratic Party won slightly over 20 percent of the vote.

The right-wing alliance and the M5S in late March agreed on nominees for the presidents of both chambers of the Italian parliament. On Wednesday, Italian President Sergio Mattarella is set to begin negotiations with the major parties on the formation of a government.

The migrant-related issues are on the top of the Italian political agenda, as Italy is the first entry point for undocumented migrants, coming across the Mediterranean, now that the Turks have stopped the flow of migrants to Greece.

Since the increased influx of migrants began a few years ago, Italy has been struggling to accommodate the refugees that choose it as their point of entry. Many try to move to other countries, but Austria and France have boosted their respective border control.

