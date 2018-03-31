Register
18:03 GMT +331 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Italian Lega Nord (Northern League) protesters crowd Piazza del Popolo, a vast square in central Rome, during a rally to demand the Italian government keep out immigrants, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015

    Lega Politician: Italy's Gov't to Focus on Ousting Islamists, Curbing Terrorism

    © AP Photo/ Riccardo De Luca
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The top priority for the next Italian government should be the expulsion of terrorist suspects that arrived in Italy and plotted terror acts in Europe due to the soft migration policies of the last cabinet, Claudio D’Amico, a member of Italy’s League (Lega) party has told Sputnik.

    "We have to deal with the problems that our previous government created in the past few years, allowing hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants from Africa to enter and settle in the country… Why has Italy not been a target for any terror attacks during these years? Italy was the best country for terrorist logistics. Foreigners without documents had no problems to cross into the country and set up a base or a hub for the coordination of a terrorist network across Europe," Claudio D’Amico said.

    Claudio D’Amico, a member of Italy’s League (Lega) party, who is in charge of security issues in the city government of Sesto San Giovanni, noted that the new government's stricter policies might result in a situation where terror suspects would "lose their privileges and hideouts" and start planning terrorist attacks against Italians. Many migrants coming to the country are sympathetic to the Daesh* terrorist group or linked with it, he stated.

    "We expelled 220 illegal migrants during the last seven months. About half of those people were wanted by the police and we brought them to jail. Many of them had stayed in the country illegally and were wanted by the migration authorities," he said.

    Tourists reflected in a EU logo
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    'Emperor Wears No Clothes': Italy's Right-Wing Leader Says 'EU Policies Robbed us of Future & Hope'
    According to D’Amico, the city of Sesto San Giovanni is a model for the nation when it comes to insisting on the rule of law. This refers to response measures curbing migrant-related violence and crime. According to the politician, the city is the leading municipality in Italy when it comes to expulsions. The politician underlined that Italians were no longer willing to spend money on supporting migrants, especially when some of them were found to be linked with terrorist organizations.

    The spread of Islam is another big problem in Italy, according to D’Amico. The city government of Sesto San Giovanni has done its part to stop this trend within the city limits, he stressed, adding that the local authorities forced an end to plans for the construction of a mosque in the city that could have been the largest in the region.

    READ MORE: Italy's Lega Party Leader: Do You Really Fear Russia Will Conquer You?

    According to data by the UN migration agency, 171,635 migrants and refugees entered Europe by sea routes in 2017, of which 119,310 individuals arrived in Italy.

    March general elections in Italy resulted in a hung parliament. Even though two Eurosceptic parties received the majority of votes, no party or coalition on its own won an absolute majority to form a government required by a complicated electoral law passed last year. Italian President Sergio Mattarella will hold consultations on the formation of the new government with the leading political parties on April 4-5.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    Italy's Lega Party Leader: Do You Really Fear Russia Will Conquer You?
    Italy's Right-Wing Leader Says 'EU Policies Robbed Us of Future & Hope'
    Italy's Five Star Movement Lambasts NATO Policy Toward Russia
    Italy's Leading Party Looking for 'Common Ground' to Form Government
    Italy Calls For 'Completely Open Trade' Deal With Post-Brexit UK
    Tags:
    immigrant rights, expelling, illegal immigrants, immigrants, Lega Party, Daesh, United Nations, Italy, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    BoogelWoogel-2018 Summerish Alpine Carnival
    BoogelWoogel-2018 Summerish Alpine Carnival in Russia's Sochi
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse