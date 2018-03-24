Register
21:24 GMT +324 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    The new Chamber of Deputies president, Five Stars Movement (M5S) Roberto Fico speaks at the Chamber of Deputies during the second session day since the March 4 national election in Rome, Italy

    Five Star Movement's Fico Elected President of Italy's Chamber of Deputies

    © REUTERS/ Tony Gentile
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2018 General Election in Italy (25)
    0 0 0

    ROME (Sputnik) - Roberto Fico, a Five Star Movement (M5S) member, on Saturday was elected president of Italy's Chamber of Deputies.

    Earlier in the day, Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati from Forza Italia was elected president of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Italian parliament.

    Fico obtained victory in the fourth round of the vote. According to the latest data, he managed to gain the support of 450 lawmakers in the 630-seat lower house of the parliament.

    ​TWEET: President @Roberto_Fico: "Only by rediscovering the spirit of being a community of citizens can we recover the sense of state that we want to embody, in which no one should feel marginalized anymore and everyone can realize their potential. Best wishes for your work" #OpenCamera

    Fico was born in Naples in 1974. In 2013, the politician was elected to the Chamber of Deputies. He is considered to be one of the Five Star Movement's leaders, representing the party's left wing.

    Leader of The League party Matteo Salvini talks during an electoral rally in Milan, Italy, March 2, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Antonio Calanni
    Italy's Lega Party Leader: Do You Really Fear Russia Will Conquer You?
    The first meeting of the newly elected Italian parliament opened a day before but both houses failed to appoint their presidents on Friday due to intense debates supposedly caused by the fact that no political party had managed to obtain an absolute majority during the March 4 general election.

    READ MORE: Italian Elections Reveal Anti-EU Sentiment, Especially Among Youngsters

    During the March general election, the center-right coalition, consisting of anti-immigrant Eurosceptic Lega (formerly Lega Nord) led by Matteo Salvini, Forza Italia headed by Berlusconi, Brothers of Italy and Us with Italy, won around 37 percent of the vote, while the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) received around 32 percent. The ruling Democratic Party (PD) won only 19 percent of the vote.

    Intense negotiations on the formation of a coalition government are ongoing.

    Topic:
    2018 General Election in Italy (25)

    Related:

    Right-Wingers Want an End to Anti-Russian Sanctions Ahead of Italian Elections
    'Abolish Something': Italians Have Their Say on Election Campaign Promises
    Salvini, Italy's "Farage" Threatens Brussels With "Italexit" Ahead of Elections
    Tags:
    election, Five Star Movement (M5S), Roberto Fico, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Phoenix Rises: Destroyed Cities That Were Rebuilt
    Phoenix Rises: Destroyed Cities That Were Rebuilt
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse