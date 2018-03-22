Register
22 March 2018
    Israeli Air Force F-16

    'Israel is Lying, What They Bombed in 2007 Wasn't a Nuclear Facility' - Analyst

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Rob Schleiffert / F-16I Israel
    Israel’s Defense Forces stated that four Israeli jets destroyed a nuclear facility in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor in 2007. Sputnik discussed the reasons why this announcement has been made now with Dr. Taleb Ibrahim, a Syrian political analyst and deputy director of the Damascus Centre for Strategic Studies.

    Sputnik: Why has this information been disclosed only now, after eleven years?

    Dr. Taleb Ibrahim: I think that Israel, the Israelis are lying because what they bombed in 2007 was not a nuclear facility because it is very well known that Syria doesn't have such kinds of facilities and actually there isn't any nuclear program in Syria. They targeted a certain military base in Syria under the pretext of attacking a nuclear facility, so because of that at the present time they are revealing that to send a signal to Iran that they are ready to bomb Iran's nuclear facilities and the Israeli air force is able to reach any place in the region; I think this is only a message of deterrence against Iran or physiological deterrence against Iran, not any more.

    READ MORE: Israeli Intel Minister: 2007 Strike on "Syrian Nuclear Reactor" Message to Iran

    An Israeli Air Force F-15 Eagle fighter plane
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv
    WATCH Israeli Defense Forces' Destruction of Alleged Syrian Nuclear Reactor
    Sputnik: Do you think Israel able to bomb Iran's nuclear facilities, does it have the capability?

    Dr. Taleb Ibrahim: No, never, because let us be realistic here, Iranian nuclear facilities are buried in the depth of the ground in remote places, this is first, because when Israel bombed the Iraqi nuclear reactor in 1982 and when they bombed Syria's facility, that attack gave a message to the Iranian leadership that something might happen in Iran.

    Sputnik: How will this announcement affect the Israeli-Syria relations? What impact would it have on the already tense situation in the region now?

    Dr. Taleb Ibrahim: I think that the revelation about bombing the Syrian facility will add more and more tension to the explosive situation between Syria and Israel. I think Syria will finally respond to all Israeli attacks on Syrian territory that [have transpired] from 2007 until the present time, and I think the shooting down of the Israeli aircraft a few weeks ago was a message to Israel that everything is changing, the rules of the game have changed, and now Syria is much stronger than at any time in its history, it enjoys an active Russian military presence and active Russian support and active Iranian support. So I think Syria will bomb but when and how I'm not sure about that but, of course, there will be a response, and the Middle East should be stable until a permanent and just peace changes the situation between Syria and Israel.

    READ MORE: Netanyahu: Israel to Prevent Enemies From Obtaining Nuclear Weapons

    Sputnik: What are your hopes and wishes for the future moving forward for relations between Israel and Syria? What can you advise both leaders in terms of the best advice?

    Two Israeli air force F-15s (File)
    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Details of Covert Israeli Operation Against Syrian 'Nuclear Facility' Revealed
    Dr. Taleb Ibrahim: I think that the most important advice and the most important vital issue is to make peace between the two countries. I've read an article by Uri Sagi who was Director of the Israeli Military Intelligence years ago, and he said we've lost a very great chance when we couldn't reach peace between Syria and Israel in the era of ex-Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin. So making peace between the two countries will stabilize the Middle East, and at that point there will be no tension even between Israel and Iran and no tension between Israel and Lebanon. I think that a permanent and complete peace in all of the region can be reached by regaining the Golan Heights and by giving the Palestinians their own state, this is something that will normalize the situation for all populations living in the area.

    The views and opinions expressed by Dr. Taleb Ibrahim are those of the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

