Register
18:45 GMT +321 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem February 25, 2018

    Netanyahu: Israel to Prevent Enemies From Obtaining Nuclear Weapons

    © REUTERS/ Gali Tibbon/Pool
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    642

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, commenting on Israel's 2007 bombing of what it said was a Syrian atomic reactor, stated that Israel was determined to prevent its enemies from obtaining nuclear weapons.

    "The Israeli government, the Israel Defense Forces and the Mossad prevented Syria from developing nuclear capability. They are worthy of full praise for this. Israel's policy was and remains consistent — to prevent our enemies from arming themselves with nuclear weapons," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

    Earlier in the day, Israel officially acknowledged that it destructed a suspected secret nuclear facility in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor in 2007, with Israeli Intelligence Minister Israel Katz stressing that the strike was a message to Tehran, that Israel "will never allow nuclear weaponry to be in the hands of those who threaten its existence."

    READ MORE: WATCH Israeli Defense Forces' Destruction of Syrian Nuclear Reactor

    The minister referred to the fact that with the outbreak of the civil war in Syria, Deir ez-Zor province, where the alleged nuclear reactor was located, became almost completely occupied by the terrorists. Israel has repeatedly accused Iran of building a military base south of country's capital of Damascus to establish permanent presence in Syria and expand its influence in the region. Iran has refuted the claims, calling them groundless, while admitted sending military advisers to train troops loyal to Damascus.

    In February, Netanyahu called Iran "the greatest threat to the the world," and called for scrapping the nuclear deal with Tehran, as he warned that once Iran armed with nukes, the country's aggression "will encompass the entire world."

    Tensions between Israel and Iran have been running high after the incident with an alleged Iranian drone launched from Syria, which was intercepted by the Israeli helicopter after it crossed into the Israel-held Golan Heights on February 10. Following this attack, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) struck what it said were Iranian targets in Syria. The Israeli moves prompted retaliatory fire from the Syrian air defense systems. Iran slammed Israel's claims as "ridiculous," stressing that "Iran only provides military advice to Syria."

    Netanyahu stressed that by striking Syria powerfully, Israel’s forces have demonstrated that they would continue responding to every aggressive action against their country.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    The Stunning Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    Comey to a Theater Near You?
    Comey to a Theater Near You?
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse