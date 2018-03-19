Register
22:24 GMT +319 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Gazprom Chairman of the Board Alexei Miller visits the ETERNO shop of the Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant

    US Senators, Trump Adm. Members Stated Opposition to Nord Stream 2 – IRIS Fellow

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    104

    About 40 US senators wrote a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying they oppose the creation of Nord Stream 2 and urged the official to help prevent its construction. Sputnik discussed the issue with Francis Perrin, Senior Research Fellow at IRIS, The French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs, specialist on Energy issues.

    Sputnik: What can you say about this bid by these US senators to block the construction of the Nord Stream 2?

    Francis Perrin: It’s not surprising, of course, because in the US some senators, representatives and then some members of President Trump’s cabinet have stated, I think, very clearly their opposition to the Nord Stream 2 project. And, of course, there is this Act, the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, CAATSA. There are in this act some provisions targeting, I quote Russian energy export pipelines and, of course, Nord Stream 2 is part of Russian energy export pipelines. So, it’s right as this letter states that there are in this US legislation some tools at the disposal of the US president, if he wants to sanction non-US persons involved in this project, and by non-US persons you can, of course, refer to the partners of Gazprom as recently quoted, “Royal Dutch Shell”, “Uniper” of Germany, “Wintershall” of Germany, “ENGIE” of France and “OMV” of Austria. But probably these companies would not be specifically targeted, because in the CAATSA it is said that sanctions could be imposed to companies that make an investment in Russian energy export pipelines after the enactment of CAATSA.

    As far as these five European companies are concerned, the agreement with Gazprom on Nord Stream 2 was concluded before the enactment of CAATSA. So they could technically, legally speaking, escape US sanctions, but CAATSA can also strike providers to these Russian energy export pipelines of goods, materials, services, technology, information or support. And in this case, these companies, of course, would sign contracts after the enactment of CAATSA. So there is effectively a tool for the US, if the US president wants to sanction and to oppose and to try to block Nord Stream 2.

    READ MORE: US Senators Press Treasury to Block Construction of Nord Stream 2

    Sputnik: What kind of impact could this proposed block have on European partners and, of course, on US allies, if we talk about European Union countries?

    Francis Perrin: Russia is presently the main gas supplier to the European Union. Gazprom has a market share of about 35%, so it’s not a monopoly, technically speaking; it’s a leading gas supplier to Europe. Of course, Nord Stream 2 is a pipeline, a gasline which will allow Russia and Gazprom to export more gas to Germany – 55 billion cubic meters per year, as stated in your subject. Germany is in favor of Nord Stream 2, but there is a precondition – if this project is to be approved by the German authorities, Russia must go on supplying gas to Europe through Ukraine after 2019. And so, it’s a very important political condition.

    The Castoro Sei pipelay vessel engaged in constructing the second leg of the Nord Stream pipeline.
    © Sputnik/ Igor Samoilov
    'Hysteria': Russian Senate Slams European Protest Letter Against Nord Stream 2
    As far as other European players are concerned, there are, of course, some opponents to these countries among the 28 countries, especially Poland and the Baltic countries. The European Commission has said that it would not directly oppose Nord Stream 2, but that it would not support this project because it’s a project which would increase Russian deliveries of gas and it’s not a real diversification of European gas supplies. So, we have different positions of the main political players within the European Union. Some are for, some are against and some are saying, as the European Commission, “we are not against and we are not for.”

    Sputnik: How do you see this affecting really, I mean, there’s a move toward diversification away from Russian gas and energy sources and there’s also a very strong movement throughout Europe toward sustainable green energy. How do you see the future of Russian gas supplies to the European Union?

    READ MORE: 'Americans Have Vested Interest in Blocking Nord Stream 2' — Analyst

    Francis Perrin: This question refers to the role of gas in the future, in energy mix of the European Union. So far, the European Union has not taken a definitive stand about the share of gas. It would have to see its energy mix in the future. Presently, in the European Union natural gas suffers from the competition of very cheap coal, including coming from the US, and renewables, especially solar energy and wind energy, which are very heavily supported by European governments and the European Union through different subsidies. So, there’s a real debate within Europe about the good share, the optimal share of gas in our future energy mix. I personally think that this share should be increased and that gas should be favored, because it’s a very interesting source. There is a lot of gas in the world. We talked, of course, about Russian gas but you have as important new suppliers, such as Norway, such as Algeria, such as Qatar. You have energy coming from the US, not only the US but, not only in Europe, but also in this part of the world. You have new countries which are emerging as gas producers and exporters, the eastern Mediterranean, with Israel and the Republic of Cyprus. You have new African countries which will become gas producers and exporters, so there is a lot of gas on the world market

    The views and opinions expressed by Francis Perrin are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    Why Poland's Baltic Pipe is No Alternative to Nord Stream 2
    Putin Believes Nord Stream 2 Project to Be Implemented, Despite EU Opposition
    Nord Stream 2 to Start Attracting Project Financing in 'Couple of Months' - CFO
    Tags:
    Nord Stream-2, European Union, Germany, Europe, Poland, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Day of the Submariner in Pictures
    Day of the Russian Submariner in Pictures
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse