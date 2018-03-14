Register
21:29 GMT +314 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cotton Harvest

    Indian Gov't Draws Flak for Not Ending Royalties to Monsanto for Bt Cotton Seeds

    CC BY 2.0 / Kimberly Vardeman / Cotton Harvest
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Pressure groups have been demanding stricter regulations to tighten the noose on American agrochemical industry Monsanto, which allegedly marketed genetically modified cotton seeds that failed to guard crops against pink bollworm, causing crop failure in most of India.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Indian government has decided to cut royalties paid by local seed companies to the US agrochemical giant Monsanto by 20% besides lowering the price of Bt cotton by 7.5% for the current financial year.

    This is the second cut in the price of cotton seeds by the government in the last three years. The move is expected to benefit eight million farmers buying 50 million seed packets of 450 gram each annually. Presently, farmers have to pay INR 800 ($12.3) for 450-gram cotton seeds packet with royalty charges of INR 49 ($0.76). Now, farmers will have to pay a total of only INR 701 ($10.8) for a 450-gram packet of cotton seeds.

    READ MORE: Monsanto Accused of Causing Loss to Cotton Farmers in India

    However, the politically influential right-wing fringe group Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) — sister body of Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party — has expressed strong dissatisfaction over what they described as "minimal" cut in royalties.

    The SJM has demanded that the government completely scrap the royalty being paid to Monsanto claiming the Bt trait was not guarding crops against pink bollworms.

    "There is no legitimacy of paying any trait value to Monsanto because the technology for which it is claiming trait value is no longer effective against bollworm and this has been recognized by the government in the court as well on the basis of which it came out with seed price control order in 2016. So, how can anybody claim royalties for failed technology?" Ashwani Mahajan, national co-convener, SJM told Sputnik.

    SJM has advocated state-owned production of cotton seeds, which would be much cheaper than the present price charged by the company.

    "If the company has been taking the royalties, then the onus of failure also lies on the company. If farmers are incurring losses due to failed technology then it should pay for the losses to the farmers," Mahajan added.

    READ MORE: Indian Citizens' Group Accuses US, Ukraine of Selling Banned GM Soybean to India

    Meanwhile, the National Seed Association of India (NSAI) has threatened to move the court against the government order.

    "The new low price would definitely impact seed supply and seed availability this year. And also next year's seed production," Kalyan Goswami, Director General of NSAI, told Sputnik.

    The association claimed that it is incurring losses due to increase in input cost.

    "In the last six years, the seed industry has seen a huge increase in labor cost, supply chain cost and electricity/fuel cost. Practically there's no business margin left to continue cottonseed production anymore. To sustain Bt cotton business, the NSAI has advocated for INR 150 ($2.3) increase in seed cost per packet," Goswami added.

    Related:

    Monsanto Accused of Causing Loss to Cotton Farmers in India
    Bollgard's Grey Market Haunts Monsanto India as Farmers Demand Compensation
    Monsanto Cancels Plan to Launch Next Gen Cotton Seeds in India
    Loosening the Noose: India Bows to Pressure From Monsanto Over GM Cotton
    Tags:
    cotton, pesticides, farmers, protest, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Monsanto, Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bali's Waterfalls
    Couple of Adventure Hunters Share Breathtaking Shots of Unique Places
    Russians Did It
    You Know What to Do in Any Odd Situation
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok