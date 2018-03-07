Register
18:19 GMT +307 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Chung Eui-yong who is leading a special delegation of South Korea's President, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 6, 2018

    Professor: 'Denuclearization of Korea Peninsula is Possible Under NK Conditions'

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Relations between the two Koreas improved on the eve of the Winter Olympics, when teams from both states performed under the so-called "unification flag." Sputnik spoke with Kim Hyun-wook, a professor at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy, about recent developments between the Koreas and the US.

    Sputnik: How serious is Kim Jong-un when he says he is willing to engage in denuclearization talks with the United States? What are the factors that can really pave the way for this start of negotiations between North Korea and the US?

    Kim Hyun-wook: Well, I think that denuclearization is possible under the conditions of North Korea being guaranteed regime stability, regime security and also there should be no anti- North Korea policies of the United States. So all these kinds of conditions… I'm not sure if US would accept and how far it would accept. Maybe the two countries can begin negotiations and talks. What kind of conditions each party wants for denuclearization and what would be the process of denuclearization and if the two countries' conditions are met, they might move on to the denuclearization talks. The agreement might be possible, but there also could be a breakdown of the talks. So, we'll see how it goes. We are very cautious about the progress of the denuclearization talks right now.

    READ MORE: Seoul Views Inter-Korean Talks as Way to Pyongyang Denuclearization — Ministry

    Sputnik: A slightly different side of the angle to what has been going on is the fact that as soon as Pyongyang demonstrated its willingness to talks, South Korean media published reports on alleged further nuclear research in North Korea, while the United States suddenly imposed new sanctions on the North in connection to the death of half-brother of the North Korean leader. How could you explain the timing of these actions? Why are the sides involved still instigating new tensions, which could possibly undermine the peace process?

    Kim Hyun-wook: I think that we can definitely commit to the peace process. The one thing that we can take note of in the agreement is that the agreement stipulates that the two leaders would restore the hotlines, which is necessary to lower the tensions on the Korean peninsula. And also, I think all these things would possibly move on to changes in the US policy towards North Korea. All in all, I think it would be contributing to making peace on the Korean peninsula.

    READ MORE: Inter-Korean Relations Improving, Though Without Progress on Denuclearization

    Sputnik: What is your hope for the future moving forward between the two Koreas? It's very significant the fact that after such a protracted period of time, in terms of tensions in the region and also the situation with the tension with the United States, that we have seen real grows in terms of dialogue moving forward. What's your hope now that this can now move forward to a harmonious and peaceful future for the two Koreas?

    Kim Hyun-wook: I think that the important thing for the South Korean government is whether the US-North Korea denuclearization talks would be evolving as we hope. The North-South summit meeting is scheduled at the end of April and some of the concerns we have are what if after the summit meeting between North and South Korea the denuclearization talks between North Korea and the US would not be so successful? That's something the South Korean government has to be cautious about in the future.

    READ MORE: South Korean Envoy to Visit Washington With 'Undisclosed Message'    

    If that happens, I think the US would be harsh again on North Korea and there will be some gaps between the South Korean government's policy towards North Korea and also US policy towards the North. It's very important that we embrace and bring the United States into a mood and atmosphere of dialogue and in order for that, I think, the denuclearization talks between North and the US are very important.

    The US is unwilling to have other types of talks, maybe six-party talks or other multilateral talks. The US is not willing to accept that. Only the top government wants a direct talk with North Korea.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    We Won’t ‘Beg for Dialogue’: North Korea Rules Out Talks With US Preconditions
    EXCLUSIVE: Why Everything You Think You Know About North Korea is Wrong
    ‘Very Skeptical of That’: UN Claims North Korea, Syria Trade in Chemical Weapons
    North Korea to Send Athletes to Paralympic Games - Reports
    China Hopes North Korea, US to Take Measures for Start of Dialogue
    Tags:
    US-North Korean tensions, North Korean nukes, North Korean nuclear program, bilateral talks, talks, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Korean Peninsula, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    A Seat at the Table
    A Seat at the Table
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok