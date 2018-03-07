Register
16:22 GMT +307 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    South Korea's national security director Chung Eui-yong, second right, and National Intelligence Service Chief Suh Hoon, left, talk before boarding an aircraft as they leave for Pyongyang at a military airport in Seongnam, south of Seoul, Monday, March 5, 2018.

    South Korean Envoy to Visit Washington With 'Undisclosed Message'

    © REUTERS/ Jung Yeon-je
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Chung Eui-yong, the head of the South Korean National Security Office will visit the United States this week, to brief officials on details of his trip to North Korea which according to him contained an undisclosed message from the communist state.

    The North Korean has leader clearly declared his country's readiness for dialogue with Washington, and confirmed the North is willing to put the denuclearization issue on the dialogue table with the US, Chung Eui-yong, South Korean President Moon Jae-in's top security adviser said in a press conference.

    Seoul's envoy will embark on a two-day trip to Washington on Thursday, after a two-day visit to Pyongyang that ended Tuesday, during which he and four other special envoys of Moon held breakthrough talks with Kim Jong-un.

    "We cannot reveal everything to the media but we do have additional views of North Korea we will relay to the United States when we visit the US," he told reporters.

    Chung Eui-yong assured the public that the main purpose of his trip to the North was to persuade the North to talk with the US.

    "From looking at the news or Twitter, I believe President Trump is positive about the results of the North Korea visit (by South Korean officials). However, as this is just the beginning, I believe we are not yet in a situation where we can be optimistic," President Moon told political party leaders.

    More cross-border exchanges are assumed between the two Koreas as they prepare for a summit between the North's Kim and South's President Moon Jae-in next month.

    READ MORE: S Korean President Not Planning to Ease Sanctions Against N Korea to Hold Summit

    Moon has repeatedly underscored the importance of the latest improvement in inter-Korean relations, calling it a hard-earned and possibly the last chance to restart multilateral negotiations on ending the North's nuclear ambition.

    Relations between the two Koreas have softened in recent months, with the states renewing talks and the North sending its athletes and a delegation to the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, where their national teams marched together under a "unification flag" in the opening ceremony.

    Related:

    US to Continue Routine Defensive Drills With Allies After South Korea Olympics
    Can South Korea-DPRK Talks Results Satisfy US?
    Chinese Plane Enters South Korea's Air Defense Zone – Reports
    Olympic Fire Extinguished as 2018 Winter Games Conclude in South Korea
    Canadian Olympic Skier Who Stole Car While Drunk Must Stay in South Korea
    Tags:
    denuclearization, dialogue, talks, relations, Chung Eui-yong, Moon Jae-in, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    A Seat at the Table
    A Seat at the Table
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok