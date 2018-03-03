Register
07:17 GMT +303 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A journalist writes a material as she watches a live telecast of the U.S. presidential election standing at portraits of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Union Jack pub in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016

    Russian Message of 'Power' Aims to End Standoff With West - Analyst

    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 91

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the country's Federal Assembly and presentation of the country's newest weapons was aimed at showing Russia's deterrent power that can prevent the West from steps that might lead to confrontation, experts told Sputnik.

    On Thursday, Putin, while addressing the country's parliament, spoke of the advanced weapons received by the Russian armed forces. In his speech, Putin said that the Russian strategic nuclear forces had received 80 new intercontinental ballistic missiles, 102 submarine-launched ballistic missiles and three Borei-class ballistic missile submarines. In addition, Putin pointed out that over 300 new pieces of military equipment had been received by Russian forces since 2012.

    According to the Russian leader, the development of new weapons does not pose any threat to foreign states and is a necessary measure given the deployment of the US missile defense systems around the world and, in particular, near the Russian borders.

    According to Amin Khatit, a Lebanese military expert, Putin's rhetoric should not be perceived as Russia's desire to wage a war with the West.

    "Putin does not want a war with the West, but he wants to show the power, capable of preventing the West from committing follies in the military and political fields," Khatit said.

    M1 Abrams tanks. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Melkonov
    'We Don't Want New Cold War or New Arms Race': NATO Reacts to Putin's Speech
    Khatit suggested that western politicians should have learned from Putin's address that counteracting Russia both on its borders and on the battlefields around the world, including in Syria, would be in nobody's interest as Russia has the power that can destroy any plan against it and its allies.

    "We can call Putin's address an address of the balanced strategic deterrence, in particular with regard to the relations with the West and Russia's military potential," Khatit summarized.

    This view is shared by Riad Eid, a Lebanese expert in geopolitics, who assumes that Putin's words about Russia's nuclear power and its modernization, was a message, saying that the ballistic attacks on Syria and other allies of Russia would not go unanswered.

    "Yesterday Putin ensured a 'nuclear umbrella' covering Syria, Iran and other allies in the Middle East that would protect them against the United States," Eid explained.

    However, in the context of extremely tensed relations between Russia and the United States Putin's speech is likely to be viewed as an example of aggressive rhetoric, according to John Russell, the emeritus professor of Russian and Security Studies at the University of Bradford.

    "With Russia being portrayed as the main threat to US security by senior officials in Washington at the same time as the Kremlin is being identified in these circles as an obstacle to peace in Syria, the likelihood is that his intervention will be widely regarded in the USA as ratcheting up the confrontation. Nonetheless, Putin will have achieved his stated aim of getting the West to sit up and listen to what he has to say on strategic military matters," Russell said.

    This 02 June 2001 image released late 04 June by NASA shows the X-43A hypersonic research aircraft and the Pegassus rocket motor being dropped by NASA's B-52B aircraft from the Dryden Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base in California
    © AFP 2018/ NASA
    Pentagon to Pour Extra Money in Hypersonic Weapons as Putin Reveals New Arms
    Eid explained that the resolute terms of Putin's speech indicated Russia's readiness to put an end to the hegemony of the United States in the international affairs, while Russel echoes him, stating that the rules of the game had already started to change.

    "It is by now clear to all, that Putin and Russia, along with other key states worldwide (including China, Turkey, Egypt, Indonesia and others), have rejected the West's liberal-democratic path of development, as indeed have some states hitherto within the Western bloc," Russel said.

    Eid explained that by development of deterrence capabilities and refusal to take part in the arms race, Russia dictated its rules to the West and ensured its superiority in averting the possibility of another world war.

    The three experts converged on the opinion that Putin's address was not offensive in its nature, with Khatit suggesting that the speech constituted a rational instrument of pressure on western states.

    Related:

    President Putin Reveals Two Cases When Russia Can Use Nuclear Weapons
    Master Stroke: US Scholar Explains Why 'Putin Has Trump in His Back Pocket'
    'We Don't Want New Cold War or New Arms Race': NATO Reacts to Putin's Speech
    Vladimir Putin Speaks With Journalists in Kaliningrad (VIDEO)
    Here is What is Known About Russia's Sarmat ICBM, Mentioned by Putin
    Tags:
    deterrence, geopolitics, standoff, relations, strategy, John Russell, Riad Eid, Amin Khatit, Vladimir Putin, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok