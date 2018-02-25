Wrong Place, Wrong Time: US's New Sanctions Against DPRK Escalate Threat of War

The Trump administration's new sanctions package against North Korea, described by the president as the "heaviest sanctions ever imposed" on a country, come at the worst possible moment, and increase the threat of war in the Korean peninsula, according to Russian international relations experts.

The new restrictions introduced by the US Treasury target several dozen vessels, trade entities and shipping companies from China, Singapore, Taiwan, and elsewhere, and have been met with condemnation by Pyongyang, which declared that any US effort to institute a maritime blockade would constitute an act of war.

Following the announcement, Donald Trump again not-so-subtly warned of the possibility of direct military action. "If the sanctions don't work, we'll have to go to phase two. Phase two may be a very rough thing, may be very, very unfortunate for the world. But hopefully the sanctions will work," he said.

Russian Senate International Affairs Committee Chairman Konstantin Kosachev slammed Washington's decision, saying the new sanctions were untimely, to say the least.

In a post on his Facebook page, the senator wrote that it is a "stupendous peculiarity of the Americans to crash down with penalties not when a situation worsens, but when there are signs of normalization."

The politician recalled that the announcement on the new restrictions comes immediately after the DPRK's Olympic delegation, led by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, arrived in the south to invite South Korean President Moon Jae-in to Pyongyang for an Inter-Korean summit.

© REUTERS/ Yonhap South Korean President Moon Jae-in talks with President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea Kim Young Nam and Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, during their meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, February 10, 2018

"And what effect is Trump hoping to achieve? For North Korea to curtail its negotiating activities?" Kosachev asked. "Pyongyang is ready for this at any moment. In this case, one gets the impression that that maybe the US is interested in escalating the confrontation, rather than resolving Korea's problems through dialogue."

Ultimately, the senator stressed that the Korean case is another example of the US Treasury being used as a punitive institution, taking advantage of Washington's dominant position in the world economy to serve its own, narrow interests. "This, however, gives the other participants in global economic processes all the more reason to consider mechanisms to protect against the US's arbitrary behavior and outright blackmail," Kosachev concluded.

Double-Edged Sword

Vladimir Vasiliev, chief research fellow at the Moscow-based Institute of the United States and Canada, is confident that the new sanctions will not help Washington achieve its goal of dismantling North Korea's weapons program. However, it may lead to Pyongyang conducting another nuclear of missile test out of spite. In any case, the analyst warned that Washington's new measures were a double-edged sword, with patience on both sides running out.

"The point is that the Trump administration has pushed itself into the same corner…On the one hand, there's the question of how long will North Korea have the strength to withstand the sanctions. On the other, there's the question of how much patience at the strategic level by the US? From all appearances, it does not seem limitless," Vasiliev said, speaking to RT Russian.

Game of Nerves

For his part, Dmitri Solonnikov, director of the Moscow-based Institute of Contemporary State Development, says that the new sanctions is related to the fact that the Trump administration's previous efforts on to deal with North Korea's weapons programs haven't brought any triumphs, even symbolic ones.

"For the US, it's very important to show that everything they say and everything they order others to do must be carried out. An attempt was made to get concessions out of North Korea, and to demonstrate the US's military superiority, but half a year ago it became obvious that this would not be possible – that North Korea's response would be so serious that it could cause an unacceptable level of damage to the US and its allies," Solonnikov noted.

According to the expert, the latest US measures are a continuation of the US pressure campaign, but this time on the economic plane. He noted that in the present situation, Pyongyang's response will be to put pressure on Seoul, including via talks on reunification. In this situation, Seoul will be made to choose – to move forward on the path toward a united Korea, or follow in the wake of the US hegemon's policy.

"Here, the question is who will lose their nerve first, who will shift their policy – the US or North Korea," the observer concluded.