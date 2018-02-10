Register
23:03 GMT +310 February 2018
    Agents from the FBI and other law enforcement agencies work at a 24-hour operations center at FBI headquarters, Monday, May 3, 2010, in the Chelsea section of New York

    Politicized Intelligence and Law Enforcement 'Obfuscates' Truth – Ex FBI Agent

    © AP Photo/ Louis Lanzano
    Opinion
    The White House has refused to release a memo drawn up by Democratic lawmakers, citing concerns about its highly classified and sensitive content, which immediately sparked even more controversy. Mark Rossini, a former FBI Special Agent, shares his views with Sputnik on the issue.

    Sputnik: What is your take on this recent Republican-Democrat memo frenzy?

    Mark Rossini: It’s absolutely dizzying. It seems that every single moment we are hanging by what’s going on, the news, to find out more – it’s crazy. I’ve never seen anything like this and I’m quite perplexed.

    READ MORE: Another White House Aide Quits After Ex-Wife's Accusations

    But then again, it’s politics. And this is the danger, because you are bringing politics into the area of intelligence and law enforcement, which is the most dangerous thing to do: it obfuscates the truth, and prevents us from having a normal decent society.

    It’s embarrassing and painful to watch. I’m perplexed and it’s very telling as to what’s going on, as to why the White House now has said that they will not let the memo be released as it doesn’t want revisions.

    READ MORE: How a Russian Spy Reportedly Outsmarted US NSA Agents

    Of course it gives the Democrats fuel to rap Trump and promote the narrative in the national news and around the world – "what is he hiding by not letting the memo go forward?"

    So, it will be interesting to see if the democrats are able to redact it in any way, but if they do redact anything or revise it to where it’s palatable for even the FBI and DoJ to say that they got to president’s okay to release it, the only question would be why did they redact it in the first place, what is still missing. We will never know.

    Artificial intelligence
    © Photo: Pixabay
    No Quick Fix in Solving UK Crime Even Artificial Intelligence Would Struggle

    And the system actually has designed the fact that we never know because the intelligence sources and methods used to compile a document that go before the court are top secret information that the public does not have a need to know.

    Maybe 56 views will be classified we’ll actually know, but it’s point time No, because sources and methods must be protected, that is the linchpin of intelligence.

    Sputnik: Do you think, from your embedded knowledge of the FBI service, there is a little bit of collusion between the Democratic party and the FBI?

    Mark Rossini: Nooo. Nothing could be further from the truth. The overall majority of FBI personnel are Republican and very, very conservative. I don’t see that at all. There are Democrats in the FBI, there are liberals in the FBI.

    Facebook eye
    CC0
    FBI Warns Facebook Users Against Spreading Child Porn Video

    There are people that might be called sources in the FBI. There are right-wingers in the FBI. We are human beings. We are allowed to have our political opinion. But again, it’s politics.

    What politicians are doing on the right and left are using law enforcement and intelligence services for their own political agenda and that’s the greatest defense to a neutral law inforce officer, former law inforce officer, like myself, just to stay out of it. These are the facts.

    The views and opinions expressed by Mark Rossini are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

     

