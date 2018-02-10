Register
    The White House in Washington, D.C.

    Another White House Aide Quits After Ex-Wife's Accusations

    US
    This week have seen the resignation of the US President Donald Trump's staff secretary Rob Porter who was accused by two of his ex-wives of physical and emotional abuse.

    White House speechwriter David Sorensen resigned on Friday after his ex-wife claimed that he'd abused her, becoming the second staffer to do so this week, according to the Washington Post.

    "Before we were contacted by the media, we learned last night that there were allegations. We immediately confronted the staffer, he denied the allegations and he resigned today," Deputy White House press secretary Raj Shah said.

    Sorensen's ex-wife Jessica Corbett reportedly accused him of physical and emotional abuse during their two-and-a-half-year marriage. She claimed that he allegedly had run over her foot with a car and threw her against a wall.

    The Washington Post cited Sorensen as saying that he decided to step down because he "didn't want the White House to have to deal with this distraction."

    Claiming that he "had never committed violence of any kind against any woman in my entire life," Sorensen insisted that it was Corbett who should face abuse charges. 

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks regarding the Administration's National Security Strategy at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington D.C., U.S. December 18, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Trump Slams Author of Book on White House, Calls Him ‘Mentally Deranged’
    He accused her of punching him multiple times and once grabbing the steering wheel while he was driving. 

    Earlier this week, allegations of domestic abuse cost staff secretary Rob Porter his job at the White House. The aide to President Donald Trump vehemently denied accusations made by his two former wives.

    White House chief of staff John Kelly reacted to the accusations by describing Porter as a "man of true integrity", while Trump declared that his aide "did a very good job."

