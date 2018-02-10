Register
18:30 GMT +310 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    NMUSAF Missile and Space Gallery

    US Nuclear Doctrine Threatens War Against 'Any Rival Challenging US World Order'

    © Photo: National Museum of the USAF
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Vietnamese defense and security affairs observer Le The Mau has provided Sputnik with his perspective on America's new nuclear doctrine, as outlined in the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review. According to the expert, the document's recommendations threaten to unleash a global catastrophe.

    Colonel Le The Mau is a senior commentator with the Vietnamese Defense Ministry's Military Strategy Institute. Below is his analysis in full.

    A few days ago, the US Department of Defense published the US's new nuclear doctrine. Together with the National Security Strategy and the National Defense Strategy, adopted earlier, the new nuclear doctrine represents the official system of thought of America's leadership under President Donald Trump.

    The document sets forth a course for achieving all-round US superiority over any enemy, in line with Trump's 'America First' and 'Peace Through Strength' slogans, and as demonstrated by Washington's actions. The US is prepared to unleash a war against any rival who encroaches on America's monopoly position, or who violates the 'world order' established by the USA, in which they dominate over others.

    Inert Minuteman 3 missile is seen in a training launch tube at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Charlie Riedel
    Inert Minuteman 3 missile is seen in a training launch tube at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. (File)

    A US Air Force B-52 bomber returning from a mission over Iraq is refueling from a KC-10 plane over the Black Sea, in this Friday, March 28, 2003 photo
    © AP Photo/ Jockel Finck
    Scholar Sheds Light on Danger Posed by US 'Lower-Yield' Nuclear Arms
    This course is directed against the resurgent power of the new Russia, which America sees as the main threat, as well as China, North Korea and Iran. The current and future nuclear potential of these countries is declared to be a threat to US national security, and the reason for its preparedness to launch a preventative nuclear strike aimed at defending America.

    It must not be forgotten that the United States was the first and only country to ever use nuclear weapons, and against a country which did not have this deadly type of weapon. The nuclear bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki did not force Japan to surrender, as Washington suggests. This was done by the Soviet Army, which smashed the Japanese Kwantung Army.

    Appropriating for themselves the achievements of others in the Second World War, the United States wanted other countries to submit to them in a unipolar post-war world. If the Soviet Union, followed by China, had not come to possess nuclear weapons, and had not achieved a strategic balance, there is no telling how the world order might have looked following the war.

    A sculpture titled Dangerous Game by Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn, right, is displayed in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. The two-part installation shows a giant hand holding a nuclear missile as if it were a dart
    © AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky
    A sculpture titled "Dangerous Game" by Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn, right, is displayed in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. The two-part installation shows a giant hand holding a nuclear missile as if it were a dart

    If one were to imagine that with its new nuclear doctrine, the United States were somehow able to achieve superiority in nuclear weapons, with no one else able to respond in kind, how would Washington behave? It would increase its interference in the internal affairs of other countries, and would be able to attack any state which the US deems to be in violation of the order they have imposed.

    However, global realities are at odds with the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review. North Korea, Iran, China, and especially Russia have made major progress in developing and deploying nuclear weapons, as well as defensive anti-missile systems. This is in no way a factor 'stimulating the US to look for a new strategy to prevent an attack on American soil, its allies or partners' as suggested by Donald Trump.

    The premise that the United States is 'faced with the danger of being attacked', recorded in the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review, as well as in the National Security Strategy and the National Defense Strategy, is not new. Its aim is to prepare American public opinion for the development of new US weapons systems for a possible future war. This provision carries with it the danger of a nuclear war which could destroy the world.

    RS-24 Yars mobile ground missile systems with at the military parade in Moscow marking the 72nd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.
    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Vilf
    RS-24 Yars mobile ground missile systems with at the military parade in Moscow marking the 72nd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

    Doves fly over the Peace Memorial Park with a view of the gutted A-bomb dome at a ceremony in Hiroshima, Japan August 6, 2010
    © REUTERS/ Kyodo/via REUTERS/File Photo
    New US Nuclear Posture Review Spurs Outrage Among Atomic Bomb Victims in Japan
    In this sense, the two atomic bombs dropped on Japan by the United States in 1945 are a timely warning in modern conditions. It is not surprising that the Japanese, who have been the victims of American nuclear bombing, are actively protesting against the country's new nuclear doctrine.

    Vietnam, like other countries, would like to see a strong America, one that is responsible for the development of a multipolar world. But an America which regains its power in the manner prescribed by the National Security Strategy, the National Defense Strategy and the new nuclear doctrine of the Trump administration is in fact, a huge catastrophe.

    The views and opinions expressed by Colonel Le The Mau are those of the expert and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    The 2018 Nuclear Posture Review can be found here.

    Related:

    Nuclear Doctrine: US Will No Longer Restrain Its Atomic Capability – Scholars
    Scholar Sheds Light on Danger Posed by US 'Lower-Yield' Nuclear Arms
    New US Nuclear Policy Unlikely to Trigger Arms Race With China
    Dr. Strangelove Returns: Analyzing the New US Nuclear Policy
    Ex-Diplomat Explains Why US Nuclear Posture Likely to Fuel Arms Race
    New US Nuclear Posture Could Have 'Apocalyptic Consequences' - Expert
    Tags:
    Nuclear Posture Review, expert analysis, analysis, US Department of Defense (DoD), Le The Mau, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Iran, China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Russian Female Athletes at 2018 Winter Olympics
    Most Beautiful Russian Female Athletes at 2018 Winter Olympics
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok