Register
18:07 GMT +308 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Pills

    Study Blames Big Pharma for Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Boom in India

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    130

    According to a new study conducted by British bacteriologists in India, published by the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, the frequent use of unapproved drugs has made Indians the carriers of drug-resistant bacteria; this may pose a wider health risk if the bacteria spreads beyond the country's borders.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — While seeking to establish India as a particular cause of concern in the global fight against antibiotic-resistant infections, the study holds multinational drug companies including Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline, Astra Zeneca, Pfizer, and Merck/MSD, accountable for the problem. The study alleges that the proliferation of non-approved antibiotics sold by these multinational companies in India has spurred the development of drug-resistant bacteria that could cost lives, both in India and beyond its borders.

    READ MORE: American Woman Dies of Superbug Resistant to All Antibiotics

    "Drug companies, some international and even US-based, are selling millions of dubious and unapproved cocktails of antibiotics in India, all of which could spur the development of drug-resistant bacteria and imperil patients. Drug companies should be required to justify the sale of products in India that do not have the approval of their own national regulators and, in multiple cases, not even the approval of the Indian regulator," the report reads. 

    The convergence of factors such as inadequate public health infrastructure, rising incomes, a high burden of disease, and unregulated sales of antibiotics has created ideal conditions for a rapid rise in resistant infections in India, according to a study.
    © AP Photo/ Stephen M. Katz
    India Rolls Up Sleeves to Combat Antibiotic Resistance
    The authors of the research paper, led by Patricia McGettigan of Queen Mary University of London, have advocated a widespread public awareness drive, backed by strong regulatory mechanisms as the only way out to effectively combat the threat.  Dr. Bobby John, a founding member of Global Health Advocates, India supports the recommendations. 

    "There are two critical areas that need attention for addressing antibiotic resistance in India. There needs to be a strong prescription auditing mechanism to check the prescription against the indication for which the antibiotics were prescribed. This can close the loopholes for both bad clinical practices and over-the-counter sales. Second is the Strengthening of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization Company (CDSCO) mechanism to do systematic and random product quality checks, to eliminate low quality and low quantity packages of antibiotics," Dr. Bobby John, who writes for Indian publications' health columns, told Sputnik. 

    READ MORE: Rush to Stop Spread of Drug-Resistant 'Japanese Fungus' Found in 55 UK Hospitals

    Prof. McGettigan and her colleagues pulled antibiotic sales figures from a commercial database of Indian drug distribution called PharmaTrac. They looked at sales between October 2007 and November 2012. They then compared the inventory of drugs sold in India to the list of drugs approved by India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) as well as those approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medical Agency (EMA), according to an analytical report on the study published by the portal arstechnica.com. 

    "The researchers found that drug companies sold 86 regular, so-called "single-dose antibiotics" and 118 "fixed-dose combination" antibiotics over the five-year period while drug companies sold just five of these in the US and UK during the same period," the report further adds.

    The views and opinions expressed by Dr Bobby John are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russian Researchers Find Way to Combat Resistance to Antibiotics in Diseases
    Survival is at Stake: Expert Urges More Funding for New Antibiotics Research
    Russian, European Scientists Pave Way for Making Next Generation Antibiotics
    TPP Raises Risk of Seafood Laden With Chemicals, Antibiotics Flooding US
    Tags:
    pharmaceuticals, dangers, illegal, antibiotic resistance, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok