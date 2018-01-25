Register
18:18 GMT +325 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A Consol Energy Horizontal Gas Drilling Rig explores the Marcellus Shale outside the town of Waynesburg (File)

    Fire Shale: Can the USA Collapse Oil Prices in 2018?

    © AFP 2018/ MLADEN ANTONOV
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The International Energy Agency expects US domestic crude oil production to exceed 10 million barrels per day in 2018, surpassing the output of oil giant Saudi Arabia and coming close to Russian output levels. Russian financial observer Igor Naumov considers whether the US oil industry will be able to make good on its plans.

    According to the IAE's latest forecast, US oil production will continue its growth this year, driven largely by the country's ongoing shale oil boom. According to IAE analysts, US growth will take place against a background of stabilizing oil prices, which recently hit their highest level in over three years. Ultimately, the Paris-based organization says high US output will remain possible so long as "OPEC and non-OPEC [price] restraints remain in place."

    In an analysis of these ambitious estimates, Igor Naumov, financial observer with Russia's RIA Novosti news agency, wrote that while US capacity for growth is undeniably strong, such growth may very well be the US oil industry's own worst enemy.

    Oil derricks
    © Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev
    Brent Crude Trades at Highest Price Since December 2014
    "The US is indeed capable of providing for an explosive growth in production. The country has over 22,000 oil and oil/gas fields, the largest of them concentrated in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma. 70% of US oil is derived from these fields," the analyst recalled.

    The goal of at turning the US into an energy superpower, set about five years ago, is not new, Naumov noted. Until the late 1940s, the US already accounted for upwards of 60% of global oil production.

    Washington's efforts to restore this status faced considerable setbacks following the sharp drop in oil prices over the past three years, which imposed severe limitations on investment into the massive shale oil fields in states such as North Dakota. The decline is based in the simple fact that while shale requires a price of $50-60 a barrel to break even, traditional production in countries such as Russia or Saudi Arabia requires prices of just $10-15 per barrel, depending on the field.

    Extraction of shale oil in Colorado
    © AFP 2018/ Brennan Linsley
    Extraction of shale oil in Colorado

    "Therefore, it was not surprising that beginning in the second half of 2014, when oil prices began to fall, and ending in mid-January 2016, when they reached their absolute low (the price of the OPEC basket dropped to $24.74 p/b), nearly a third of the US's shale oil producers were on the verge of bankruptcy," Naumov wrote.

    Oil production
    © Photo: Pixabay
    OPEC, Non-OPEC States Agree to Search New Targets for Market Rebalancing - Novak - Energy Minister
    The price situation has since improved considerably, with benchmark brand Brent moving above $71 per barrel for March futures, and WTI also growing to $66.22.

    Catch-22?

    With the US Energy Ministry confirming recently that the country's shale oil production has seen steady growth in 2017, and projecting that this growth will continue into 2018, many observers believe that the US's own production may very well be the source of the next price drop. 

    "Washington, not bound by any obligations within the framework of the OPEC+ deal, concluded between leading oil-producing countries. including Russia, is using that situation to its advantage," Naumov noted.

    "This is the effect of the free rider," Russian National Energy Security Fund director Konstantin Simonov explained. According to the analyst, it can't be ruled out that the US output will precipitate a downward trend, gradually rolling prices back to the shale critical benchmark of $50.

    A worker checks the valve of an oil pipe at an oil field owned by Russian state-owned oil producer Bashneft near the village of Nikolo-Berezovka, northwest of Ufa, Bashkortostan, Russia. File photo.
    © REUTERS/ Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo
    A worker checks the valve of an oil pipe at an oil field owned by Russian state-owned oil producer Bashneft near the village of Nikolo-Berezovka, northwest of Ufa, Bashkortostan, Russia. File photo.

    Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh with the 'Kingdom Tower'
    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Saudi Arabia Seeks Private Bank Assistance to Refinance $10Bln Loan
    The question, according to Naumov, is when this correction will begin, and what effect other factors, such as tensions in the Middle East, the extension of the OPEC+ agreement, and improving global prospects for growth will have."

    "The answer, it's possible, may be contained in the report of the International Monetary Fund presented at the Davos forum," the observer wrote. The IMF predicts an average of 11.7% growth in oil prices, to $59.90 p/b for 2018, followed by a 4.3% drop the following year, a trend it expects to continue over the next five years.

    Moscow, however, remains more confident on prices remaining stable, the journalist noted. Speaking in Davos on Wednesday, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said there was no reason to be concerned about shale. "Shale will not solve all problems. Yes, in the short-term perspective it will cover a growth in consumption, but it will not cover the entire increase," the minister said.

    In other words, while a US jump in output at near break-even prices may play a role in dampening prices over the short term, their long-term effect will be likely only to hasten the depletion of US deposits.

    Related:

    Russian Energy Minister Predicts Global Investment Growth in Oil-and-Gas Sector
    US Imposes Sanctions on North Korea's Oil Ministry – Treasury
    Norway's New Ministers Reportedly Defend Oil Drilling Amid Green Lobby Pressure
    Iraq, BP Sign Agreement to Expand Oil Production in Kirkuk - Source
    Tags:
    analysis, oil prices, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Past and Present: Life of Students in the Soviet Union and Russia
    Past and Present: Life of Students in the Soviet Union and Russia
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok