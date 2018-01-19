'Propaganda Capital': Brussels Spreads More Fake News Than Anyone Else - Analyst

While several EU lawmakers have called on the European Parliament to redouble efforts to battle so-called Russian misinformation and increase spending for a special group tackling fabricated stories, Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with David Coburn, a British MEP from the UK Independence Party.

The European Union "can't stand criticism" which is why it has released more fake reports "than anybody else," David Coburn, a UK politician and Brexit supporter, told Radio Sputnik.

"Brussels is the propaganda capital of the world," the politician argued. "The EU uses it [the fake news issue] as a method to destabilize anybody who has a different opinion," he added.

The analyst in particular referred to the BBC, which he ironically dubbed the "Brussels broadcasting corporation."

"The BBC has lost its credibility. It's no longer unbiased. They are just a pure propaganda machine for the EU," he argued.

Commenting on the recent debates in the European Parliament about the problem of alleged Russian misinformation and fake news, Coburn noted that Brussels wants "to spend 3 million euros to set up a propaganda unit to oppose so-called Russian propaganda."

READ MORE: Twitter Explodes as Trump Crowns Winners of Fake News Awards

At the same time, the politician stated that he is more anxious about fake news coming from Brussels, than from Moscow.

"You know I am more worried about the propaganda coming out of the EU. It's much more concerning because they are trying to rewrite history, to blindfold people about the realities in Europe. They are trying to use disinformation to destroy nation states," the politician stated.

"The European Union is terrified by the Internet because that is, you know, disseminating information that a lot of people didn't get here. Their preferred option would be lots of state-owned television organizations" that they could control," he added.

Coburn cited as an example the French TV where there is "an agenda" that doesn't contain "any criticism of the European Union" and that is designed to "brainwash people."

READ MORE: US Senate Russia Report Lies About Sputnik and Its 'Disinformation'

"But it didn't work in Britain during the referendum. And it's not working in France where more and more parties, like the Patriots, and others try to break away from…being pawns of the European Union," he concluded.

European Commissioner for the Security Union Julian King said during a debate called "Russia — the influence of propaganda on EU countries" at the EU Parliament on Wednesday that the European Commission is preparing a strategy to counter fake news, which will be published this spring.

According to King, there was little doubt that a pro-Kremlin disinformation campaign was an orchestrated strategy aimed at spreading disinformation in various languages and through various channels.

"Russian disinformation can be extremely successful. So that's why we need to redouble our efforts to debunk this propaganda," King stressed.

Western politicians have repeatedly accused the Kremlin of orchestrating disinformation and propaganda campaigns and spoke about the threats allegedly posed by Russian media, specifically emphasizing the role of the Sputnik news agency and RT broadcaster. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed such allegations.

The views and opinions expressed in the article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.