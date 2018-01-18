Register
08:47 GMT +318 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Republican presidential candidate, businessman Donald Trump reacts during the CNN Republican presidential debate.

    Twitter Explodes as Trump Crowns Winners of Fake News Awards

    © AP Photo/ Mark J. Terrill
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Since he just took office, Trump has been harshly criticizing media outlets for publishing what he describes as "fake news". Most recently, the US president announced the "most dishonest and corrupt" media outlets.

    Donald Trump has unveiled a list of media outlets that won the so-called "fake news" awards for erroneous coverage of his presidency.

    There are a total of 11 winners, with The New York Times’ Paul Krugman topping the list with a prediction he made on the day of Trump’s presidential victory that the US economy would never recover.

    Krugman was trailed by ABC News, whose false report on Trump and Russia sent markets in a downward spiral and TIME, which claimed that Trump removed a Martin Luther King, Jr bust from the Oval Office.

    CNN won bronze with a story alleging that Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. had access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks. While not making it to the first place, CNN has become the "favorite" of the award, with 4 stories published by the media outlet being featured in the list. Other "winners" included The Washington Post, The Time and Newsweek.

    Trump didn't mention any exact media outlet that spread false reports on his campaign's alleged links toh Russia, but called the entire "hoax" fake, yet again emphasizing that there has been no collusion.

    The Republican group that released the list concluded that despite the media spending 90 percent of the time focused on negative coverage or fake news, President Trump has been getting good results and provided a list of his administration's achievements.

    The announcement has sent Twitter into frenzy, with some questioning Trump's choices as some mentioned media outlets have later apologized for publishing false reports, while others said that the move targets media freedom.

    Reporters of the mentioned media outlets were also quick to react.

    However, many have lauded the award, calling it a "smashing success."

    When the US president announced the release, the GOP.com site featuring the highly-anticipated list crashed for about an hour as too many users wanted to take a look at the winners. There have also been hundreds of thousands of tweets featuring the #FakeNewsAwards hashtag.

    Since Trump assumed office, many US media outlets, including CNN, have accused the US president's team of allegedly having ties to the Kremlin, with Trump refuting these allegations and labeling the media involved in these speculations "fake news."

    Previously, the US president slammed the "failing" The New York Times, as well as CNN, NBC ABC and CBS over allegedly being "the enemy of the American People" and several other US media outlets over "fake news" reports and called for a probe into US media spreading "fake news."

    Most recently, Trump's lawyer has sued BuzzFeed for publishing the infamous dossier, alleging that the Russian government had compromising information on Trump, which has been denied by the US president and called a forgery by Moscow.

    Tags:
    Fake News, Fake News Awards, CNN, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dancing Northern Lights in Russia's Arctic Port of Murmansk
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok