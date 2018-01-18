Twitter Explodes as Trump Crowns Winners of Fake News Awards

Since he just took office, Trump has been harshly criticizing media outlets for publishing what he describes as "fake news". Most recently, the US president announced the "most dishonest and corrupt" media outlets.

Donald Trump has unveiled a list of media outlets that won the so-called "fake news" awards for erroneous coverage of his presidency.

There are a total of 11 winners, with The New York Times’ Paul Krugman topping the list with a prediction he made on the day of Trump’s presidential victory that the US economy would never recover.

And the FAKE NEWS winners are...https://t.co/59G6x2f7fD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 января 2018 г.

Krugman was trailed by ABC News, whose false report on Trump and Russia sent markets in a downward spiral and TIME, which claimed that Trump removed a Martin Luther King, Jr bust from the Oval Office.

CNN won bronze with a story alleging that Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. had access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks. While not making it to the first place, CNN has become the "favorite" of the award, with 4 stories published by the media outlet being featured in the list. Other "winners" included The Washington Post, The Time and Newsweek.

Trump didn't mention any exact media outlet that spread false reports on his campaign's alleged links toh Russia, but called the entire "hoax" fake, yet again emphasizing that there has been no collusion.

The Republican group that released the list concluded that despite the media spending 90 percent of the time focused on negative coverage or fake news, President Trump has been getting good results and provided a list of his administration's achievements.

The announcement has sent Twitter into frenzy, with some questioning Trump's choices as some mentioned media outlets have later apologized for publishing false reports, while others said that the move targets media freedom.

When the President of the United States attacks the freedom of the press, we become less and less the land of the free. We become more and more the land of tyranny. #FakeNewsAwards — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) 18 января 2018 г.

The FACTS:



- Number of "Fake News" Stories" Trump could find for his #FakeNewsAwards after a year of reporting: 8



- Number of these stories corrected by the press: 8



- Number of Trump Lies over last year: 1,593



- Number of Trump Lies which he corrected: 0 — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) 18 января 2018 г.

#FakeNewsAwards why would the president have better things to do? — Jojams (@Jojams1) 18 января 2018 г.

There's literally an amendment (the 1st one at that) in the Constitution about the freedom of the press, and the POTUS, the 1st amongst us who should take that the most seriously, is attacking the credibility of the press because of negative news about him. Wow. #FakeNewsAwards — Travis Keys (@travkeys) 18 января 2018 г.

Reporters of the mentioned media outlets were also quick to react.

Take a victory lap CNN. Dominating the #FakeNewsAwards as you did takes a lot of effort and hard work. pic.twitter.com/Rmh8DoBD4v — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) 18 января 2018 г.

We laugh about the #FakeNewsAwards but it is in fact quite terrifying and chilling. This is what happens in dictatorships and fascist regimes. Facts, language, truth and ultimately the press become hijacked to serve power, not question it or hold it accountable. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) 18 января 2018 г.

However, many have lauded the award, calling it a "smashing success."

Well I'd say today's #FakeNewsAwards were a smashing success and well worth the wait! Can't wait for the next one! — James McCheese (@James_McCheese) 18 января 2018 г.

The #FakeNewsAwards were so popular that they literally crashed the @GOP website hosting them! Incredible ratings 😂👌🇺🇸 — Democrats for Trump (@YoungDems4Trump) 18 января 2018 г.

POTUS Trump mocks you Fake News idiots by creating the #FakeNewsAwards and creates a trending storm on Twitter. He is a marketing genius! And congrats CNN you are far and away the Most Trusted Name in Fake News! I bet Donna Lemon is throwing a hissy fit😄 — Elder Lansing (@ElderLansing) 18 января 2018 г.

Hillary has to wake up every single day for the rest of her life knowing she will never be president.



If that's not karma, I don't know what is. #FakeNewsAwards — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) 18 января 2018 г.

The best part about the #FakeNewsAwards was the site crashing for an hour. Shoutout to my boys at CNN for having the most mentions though. — chase (@Weather_Ball) 18 января 2018 г.

MSM reporters grill Trumps doctors about #NothingBurger issues like how much time on twitter he spends, meanwhile:



#FakeNewsAwards pic.twitter.com/8mlT3Ab4XZ — Chad Schafer (@sleepylovefollo) 18 января 2018 г.

When the US president announced the release, the GOP.com site featuring the highly-anticipated list crashed for about an hour as too many users wanted to take a look at the winners. There have also been hundreds of thousands of tweets featuring the #FakeNewsAwards hashtag.

How is #FakeNewsAwards hashtag be in 2nd place when it has more tweets than the one in number 1? 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/YBHm3qZG1Y — ♡ Luzi ♡ (@laamigable21) 18 января 2018 г.

Since Trump assumed office, many US media outlets, including CNN, have accused the US president's team of allegedly having ties to the Kremlin, with Trump refuting these allegations and labeling the media involved in these speculations "fake news."

Previously, the US president slammed the "failing" The New York Times, as well as CNN, NBC ABC and CBS over allegedly being "the enemy of the American People" and several other US media outlets over "fake news" reports and called for a probe into US media spreading "fake news."

Most recently, Trump's lawyer has sued BuzzFeed for publishing the infamous dossier, alleging that the Russian government had compromising information on Trump, which has been denied by the US president and called a forgery by Moscow.