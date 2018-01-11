Register
03:57 GMT +311 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sputnik Levitan Studio

    US Senate Russia Report Lies About Sputnik and Its ‘Disinformation’

    © Sputnik/
    US
    Get short URL
    262

    Bad news for anyone out there expecting integrity and honesty from Capitol Hill: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s new report, “Putin’s Asymmetric Assault on Democracy in Russia and Europe: Implications for US National Security,” distorts the truth about Sputnik’s editorial practices.

    The 206-page report was compiled by the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, and is prefaced with a letter of transmittal by Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD). Obviously there is far too much to cover in a single article, especially since a single paragraph — one focusing on the use of Sputnik as a "disinformation platform" — provides more than enough fodder for discussion.

    "Sputnik also reportedly orders its foreign journalists to pursue discredited conspiracy theories," the report claims. A bold statement, to be sure — one that surely would not be made without decisive evidence, right? Right?

    Green party presidential candidate Jill Stein answers questions from members of the media during a campaign stop at Humanist Hall in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016
    © AP Photo/ D. Ross Cameron
    Senate Investigation Into Green Party's Jill Stein Only ‘Criminalizing Diplomacy with Russia'

    The Senate report claims Sputnik "asked one American correspondent to explore possible connections between the death of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich and the leak of internal DNC documents to WikiLeaks, in an attempt to cast doubt on the US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) assessment that Russian-backed hackers were behind the leak."

    Seth Rich was a Democratic National Committee (DNC) employee who was found dead outside his DC apartment in July 2016. Police judged Rich's death to be the result of a robbery gone awry, and his murderer or murderers haven't been found yet. The case became the epicenter of conspiracy theories after Fox News reported that Rich's death could've been linked to the major DNC leak of that year. Even WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange mentioned Rich's tragic death when speaking about protecting his sources.

    "We're not saying that Seth Rich's death necessarily is connected to our publication," Assange told Fox News' Megyn Kelly in August 2016. "That's something that has to be established, but if there's any question about a source of WikiLeaks being threatened then people can be assured that this organization will go after anyone who may have been involved in some kind of attempt to coerce or possibly, in this case, kill a potential source."

    Sputnik
    © Sputnik/
    US Department of Justice Orders Sputnik's US Partner RIA Global LLC to Register Under FARA

    The "American correspondent" referred to in the congressional report is Andrew Feinberg, a Sputnik Newswire Service correspondent from December to 2016 until he was fired May 26, 2017.

    During his tenure at Sputnik, Feinberg was an enthusiastic proponent of Sputnik's editorial integrity on his social media. After being terminated from Sputnik, however, he launched a personal vendetta against his former employer. Among other things, Feinberg claimed his editors instructed him to ask a question about the Rich investigation at a White House briefing. The claim was debunked by his colleagues, but was still eagerly perpetuated by mainstream media outlets, which used it to attack Sputnik.

    The truth is that Sputnik's newswire service, where Feinberg worked, never covered the Rich conspiracy. There are literally zero Seth Rich wires in its newsfeed, as any subscriber can attest.

    "The statement that Seth Rich was brought up in the final meeting is a complete fabrication," said Sputnik editor Peter Martinichev in response to Feinberg's claims. "The story had nothing to do with the grounds of Mr. Feinberg's departure."

    Seth Rich
    © Photo: YouTube/BNO News
    Assange: Murdered DNC Staffer Seth Rich is 'Alleged' WikiLeaks Source

    Furthermore, Martinichev says, "The claim that asking questions during on-camera White House briefings was aimed at promoting conspiracy theories is nonsense. All queries are made to get the administration's position on different issues."

    Nobody has come forward to corroborate Feinberg's remarks, including Sputnik employees past or present. No evidence supports his claim — but this didn't deter Congressional staffers seeking dirt on Sputnik from including his fabrications in their report.

    There's more. The report included a second allegation against Sputnik: "during the French presidential elections, Sputnik reported on unfounded rumors about the sexual preferences of the pro-EU candidate, Emmanuel Macron."

    Poster bearing a portrait of President Bashar al-Assad
    © AFP 2017/ LOUAI BESHARA
    Macron: Assad Will Stay in Power as Russia, Iran 'Won on the Ground' in Syria

    This allegation is cited to an opinion piece published on Sputnik in February 2017, entitled "Ex-French Economy Minister Macron Could Be 'US Agent' Lobbying Banks' Interests." The piece draws extensively from quotes from Nicolas Dhuicq, a conservative French assemblyman.

    As the name suggests, the article focuses on Macron's career as an investment banker at Rothschild & Cie Banque before he entered politics, and accusations of financial corruption that subsequently dogged him. Three paragraphs in the latter section of the article discuss Macron's personal life, such as his marriage to his former high school drama teacher Brigitte Trogneux, as well as Macron's repudiation of longstanding rumors regarding both his sexuality and his financial practices in the French press.

    "One of the guys who backs him is famous businessman Pierre Berge, a business partner and long-time lover of Yves Saint Laurent, who is openly homosexual and advocates gay marriage. There is a very wealthy gay lobby behind him. This says it all," Dhuicq told Sputnik.

    Guards of honor at the Elysee Palace, Paris
    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    Proposed French Law Against Fake News Not Targeting Opposition – Gov't

    The article goes on to note that in November 2016, Macron publicly denied a persistent rumor that he's secretly gay and leading a "double life" and that he also denied allegations that he used government money during his tenure as economy minister to launch his own political party, En Marche!

    Sputnik, thus, has done the opposite of what the congressional report accuses it of. Not only did its story accurately quote Dhuicq, but it also presented then-candidate Macron's rebuttal of well-known allegations regarding his sexuality. How exactly does that constitute defamation, fake news or information warfare?

    Two claims. Two falsehoods. But it's Sputnik that's the "disinformation platform?"

    Related:

    US Rules Targeting RT, Sputnik May Undermine Trust in Foreign Journalism - UN
    Second Radio Sputnik Partner in US Told it Could Be Registered as Foreign Agent
    RT & Sputnik Cause of All the West's Problems? Russian Embassy Trolls BBC Journo
    All We Hear is Radio Sputnik: Russians Invade 1390 AM Radio Station in DC
    US Regulator Sees No Symmetry in Moscow's Response to Pressure on RT, Sputnik
    Tags:
    Russia gate, fake news, Democratic National Committee, Sputnik, US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Andrew Feinberg, Seth Rich, Emmanuel Macron, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok