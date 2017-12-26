Register
22:33 GMT +326 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Nikab

    Fight Against Terrorism 'Must Come From Within Muslim Communities,' Analyst Says

    © AP Photo/ Frank Augstein
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    410

    While it has been revealed that the Al-Qaeda terrorist group has cells in over 80 countries around the world, Radio Sputnik discussed the issue of tackling terrorism with security analyst and political commentator Dr. Manoj Joshi.

    It is a very difficult task to dismantle the terrorism threat in the contemporary world, as many members of terrorist groups have "self-radicalized through the Internet," a distinguished fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, Dr. Manoj Joshi, said, adding that this trend is likely to continue.

    According to the analyst, the elimination of terrorism "has to be done cell by cell," and must, first of all, come from within the Muslim communities.

    "One of the things that we have seen is that this is something, this phase of terrorism, has a certain relationship to certain radical ideas in Islam. So, it must be worked out through those societies, in those societies," the expert said.

    In his opinion military solutions might be efficient, but will help only in the short run.

    Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district of Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq, January 18, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed
    Ambitious to Think That Online Terrorism Can Be Defeated Completely – UN Advisor
    "But if you want a sustainable, long-term solution, it is something which has to come from within those societies. I don't think, no matter how much external action there would be, all you will be able to do is to really control it up to a point. But to eliminate it completely, I think it has to come from within," Joshi stated.

    According to the expert, the people most susceptible to terror propaganda are basically those who feel most constrained in their society. This trend is especially evident in the West where many migrants live in isolated groups, Joshi argued.

    The analyst noted that some of the countries "that have in fact a very substantial Muslim population" do not have a high level of radicalization or terrorist incidents involving Islamists.

    "I think essentially the reason is that the population feels that it has sufficient space, space in which it is not being constrained. In many of the Western societies there is a problem that many of the Muslim communities, migrants, are going to ghettos — either physical ghettos, or mental ghettos. And there is a problem of trying to deal with them," Joshi concluded.

    Earlier, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev told the Arguments and Facts newspaper that the Al-Qaeda terrorist group has cells in over 80 countries in the world.

    The official noted that the outreach of the extremist group extends to the United States as well as Canada, adding that terrorist leaders formed secret cells in various countries once they realized that their groups are threatened with elimination in the zones of their former dominance.

    The statement reflects the data of the Global Terrorism Index that suggests that terrorism continues to spread to a growing number of nations. The Index, published in November, stated that 77 countries experienced at least one death from terrorism in 2016, with Iraq, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Syria, and Pakistan remaining the top five countries most affected by terrorism.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Most Russians Say Victory Over Terrorism in Syria Main Event of 2017 - Poll
    Denmark Spotlights Biggest Threats - Cyberattacks, Russia, Terrorism
    Ambitious to Think That Online Terrorism Can Be Defeated Completely – UN Advisor
    Tags:
    radicalization, Islam, terrorism, threat, fight
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Passion of Dance: Hot Salsa Dancers Rock Festival in Colombia
    The Passion of Dance: Hot Salsa Dancers Rock Festival in Colombia
    Crazy Chasers
    Teapot Tempest
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok