Register
23:58 GMT +325 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    China's Liaoning aircraft carrier with accompanying fleet conducts a drill in an area of South China Sea in this undated photo taken December, 2016

    S China Sea: 'Arena for Strategic Complication Between China and US' - Professor

    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 70

    China has significantly expanded its presence in the disputed South China Sea, according to a new government report. Beijing has enhanced its military presence on its manmade islands, at the same time increasing their territory. Radio Sputnik discussed the development with professor Jay Batongbacal.

    What do you make of China’s position on this situation?

    This is just a continuation of what it has embarked on over the past couple of years. It’s really to establish full blown bases literally in the South China Sea. These areas used to be just small parts where they only had a few buildings but now they completely expanded to hundreds of times their original size … now they are really completing their plans of establishing full blown facilities there. 

    China has not occupied or fortified any new territories in the South China Sea; moreover it is not the only government conducting activities in the region, so why is Washington hyping the move?

    The United States is concerned because these that China has established these islands on – these used to be just small islets, they did not represent any kind of threat to either commercial or military shipping through the area but had established facilities that could pose any kind of threat to any shipping passage through the region. 

    READ MORE: China Ramps Up South China Sea Presence Achieving 'Striking Results' — Reports

    But now with China’s innovations and establishment of these artificial islands and the kinds of facilities that they are installing, for the United States feels threatened already by this because this time the weapons that are being installed there and air strips, all sorts of other things that are being placed on these islands are nothing that have ever been seen before in this area in the past years, so that’s why now the US feels that it is a real threat basically for the freedom of navigation and military mobility through the area.

    The relationship between China and other South Sea countries has calmed down in recent years – why is Washington attempting to escalate tensions in the region?

    Really with respect to the smaller countries in the region it will always be a concern because what they are seeing now and what they are feeling in the region and the South China Sea will become a simple arena for strategic competition between China and the United States. Now while we may see that it is inevitable between these two superpowers the fact is that it is going to take place within this area, within their resource areas and as smaller countries they believe that if these two major powers get into a really sharp competition there is a feeling that there might be the collateral damage, basically to that competition and that is why it could raise the concern, whether the military is on the part of China or on the part on the United States it will always be a problem for the smaller countries.

    Since the beginning of 2017, China has built 290,000 square meters (29 hectares) of facilities, including underground storage tanks, administrative buildings and large radar installations on the Spratly and Paracel reefs in the South China Sea, according to Haiwainet website under the People's Daily newspaper.

    Claims on the South China Sea's waters are contested by neighboring Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei, as well as Taiwan.

    Jay Batongbacal is an associate professor at the University of the Philippines College of Law and the director of the Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea, University of the Philippines.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    China to Place 24/7 Orbital Surveillance Network Over Disputed South China Sea
    Beijing to Launch Constant Satellite Surveillance Over Disputed South China Sea
    Chinese Heavy Bombers Fly Over Disputed South China Sea
    Rodrigo Duterte: No Country Needs War Over South China Sea Disputes
    Getting Oriented: Why the US is So Interested in the South China Sea
    Tags:
    navigation, shipping, interview, South China Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Jingle All the Way: Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Jingle All the Way: Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Lookin' for Outlaws in All the Wrong places
    Lookin' for Outlaws in All the Wrong Places
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok