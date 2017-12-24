Anti-Russian Campaign May Intensify Ahead of Presidential Election - Lawmaker

"We should expect the rise of a full-scale anti-Russia campaign in the West in the period remaining until the election. It covers almost all spheres, from economy to sport, and has been going on for more than a year," Sergei Zheleznyak, a member of the Russian lower house’s International Affairs Committee and the ruling United Russia party’s Deputy Secretary of the General Council, said as quoted by his press service.
The lawmaker stressed that the United States allocated huge budgetary funds to deter Russia's development and openly declared that it intended to interfere in Russia’s political processes, in particular, to influence the presidential campaign.
On Saturday, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that the United Russia party welcomed the decision of incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin to run as independent candidate in the 2018 election, although the party would have been happy to nominate him as its candidate.
The election campaign in Russia officially began on Monday, while the vote is scheduled for March 18.
