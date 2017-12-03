Tony Blair: 'It is Absolutely Necessary That Brexit Doesn't Happen'

The former PM was always a strong opponent of Brexit and in a recent interview with BBC Radio 4 he said, “It is absolutely necessary that Brexit doesn’t happen because every day is bringing us fresh evidence that it is doing us damage economically and politically.”

Blair has said that he is trying to reverse Brexit, as it will do profound damage to the country. He made an argument that claims made by the leave campaign were untrue, so the British voters deserve a second referendum.

“When the facts change, I think people are entitled to change their mind,” The Guardian reported Blair as saying.

Blair further said that what was happening to the “crumbling” National Health System (NHS) was a “national tragedy” and that it was now “very clear” that the Vote Leave promise about Brexit leading to more NHS spending would not be honored, the publication reported.

During the interview Blair also said, “My belief is that, in the end, when the country sees the choice of this new relationship, it will realize that it’s either going to be something that does profound damage to the country, or alternatively, having left the European Union, left the single market, we will try and by some means recreate the benefit of that in some new relationship, in which case I think many people will think, ‘What’s the point?’”

According to the former prime minister, NHS funding is an issue that could lead to people changing their decision on Brexit if given the chance to vote again.

“A lot of people will have voted for Brexit on the basis that if you get out of Europe, all this money is going to come back and we can spend it on the health service. And that was a very specific promise made by the Brexiteers,” he said.

Blair’s new policy institute, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, is developing policy ideas to address concerns regarding Brexit and according to The Guardian, Blair gave the interview to “promote a new report it has published supporting a new land value tax as a means of helping address the housing crisis.”

He added that he wanted Labour to be the leading UK party again to promote “proper, modern, progressive politics.”