Register
14:18 GMT +303 October 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Iraqi Kurdish president Masoud Barzani salutes the crowd while attending a rally that shows the support for the upcoming September 25th independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq September 22, 2017.

    Independent Kurdish State Unviable in Current Political Climate

    © REUTERS/ Azad Lashkari
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Suliman Mulhem
    Topic:
    Iraqi Kurdistan's Independence Referendum (43)
    130640

    In September, the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) defiantly held a non-binding referendum for independence from Iraq, controversially allowing voting in disputed territory, including the oil-rich city of Kirkuk, captured by Peshmerga forces several years ago, after Iraqi forces collapsed and retreated during Daesh's wide-scale offensive.

    Voter turnout during the referendum varied across the autonomous region, and over 90% of votes were cast in favor of independence.

    Iraq's federal government, as well as all other nations bordering Iraqi Kurdistan, condemned the referendum, and have seemingly increased military cooperation. On Monday, October 2, senior military personnel from Iran and Turkey met in Tehran to discuss and coordinate efforts to address the situation in neighbouring Iraq.

    "We held talks on the common threats to the two countries, and also on the referendum in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region with an emphasis on the maintenance of Iraq's integrity and rejection of the referendum," Iranian Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said earlier this week.

    As the theoretical Kurdish state crosses into Turkey and Iran, their governments have been alarmed by growing aspirations for Kurdish independence in Iraq, as they fear it could have implications domestically.

    Turkey is already engaged in military operations against Kurdish PKK militants, who have been fighting for Kurdish independence in the country since the 1980s, while Iran has battled PJAK forces for over a decade. Both groups are designated terrorist organizations by the US, and the EU.

    Iranian Kurds hold Kurdish flags as they take part in a gathering to urge people to vote in the independence referendum in the town of Bahirka, north of Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq.
    © AFP 2017/ Safin Hamed
    Iranian Kurds hold Kurdish flags as they take part in a gathering to urge people to vote in the independence referendum in the town of Bahirka, north of Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq.

    The Kurds have largely benefited from the recent conflict and regional unrest, capitalizing on the mayhem to gain further ground in Iraq, while also forming a de facto autonomous region in northern Syria, known as Rojava.

    However, there is now limited scope for the Kurds to make further progress, and the decision by President Masoud Barzani to push ahead with the referendum has united regional powers together, against the Kurds.

    The previously mentioned meeting between Iran and Turkey indicates the extent to which Kurdistan is viewed as a threat to the region; two rival nations, who have extensively backed warring proxies in the Syria crisis, are now working together on several fronts to counter Kurdish interests. 

    A man holds a printed banner of Kurdistan region referendum in Erbil, Iraq August 26, 2017. Picture taken August 26, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Azad Lashkari
    US Does Not Recognize Kurdistan Independence Referendum

    Given the extent of the growing anti-Kurdish alliance the Middle East, it's hard to envisage how an independent Kurdish entity in northern Iraq would be able to successfully exist.

    Economically, Iraqi Kurdistan would be in a very difficult position, as it doesn't have sea or port access, and is surrounded by unfriendly countries, who have already expressed their readiness to impose a trade embargo if the autonomous region was to break away from Iraq.

    Like other oil-rich countries, Iraqi Kurdistan has attempted to monetize its oil reserves to fund diversification in a bid to reduce its reliance on oil and natural gas exports as a source of funding.

    However, despite some progress, a large chunk of the KRG's budget is generated by exports in the energy sector.

    As most of Iraqi Kurdistan's energy resources are exported to terminals in the Mediterranean via Turkish pipelines, which transport hundreds of thousands of barrels of Kurdish oil daily, the KRG is at risk of losing much of its budget if it decides to continue on its quest for independence. 

    Kurdish people celebrate to show their support for the upcoming September 25th independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq September 8, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Azad Lashkari
    From Scotland to Catalonia to Iraqi Kurdistan, Separatism Is in Vogue

    "Our armed forces are on the borders with Iraq to do whatever it takes. We will never allow anyone or anything to go from Turkey to Iraq. This week we will adopt so many other measures. We will close the borders. Nothing will go across the borders. After this let's see through which channels they will send their oil through […] and who they will sell to. The valve is with us. It's finished the moment we close it," President Erdogan warned in September, highlighting Turkey's potential economic and military response to the formation of an independent Kurdish state in Iraq.

    Meanwhile, Iran has already embargoed the import and export of fuel products to the autonomous region.

    In the prevailing political climate, an independent Kurdish state is likely to experience crippling sanctions, as well as the threat of military action from its neighbors.

    Ultimately, the viability of such a state would be contingent on substantial changes to the status quo —  worsening relations between Iraq and its neighbours is almost a necessity for future Kurdish independence from Iraq.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.      

    Follow Suliman Mulhem on Twitter.

    Topic:
    Iraqi Kurdistan's Independence Referendum (43)

    Related:

    Here's 'The One Thing' Iran Wants From an Independent Iraqi Kurdistan
    Iraqi Kurdistan Vote Result of Central, Regional Gov't Errors
    US Does Not Recognize Kurdistan Independence Referendum
    Baghdad Plans to Take Control of Iraqi Kurdistan's Border Posts
    Tags:
    Kurdish independence, autonomy, referendum, Kurds, independence referendum, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Iraqi Kurdistan, Tehran, Iran, Turkey, Iraq, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Catalan Referendum: Through Bruises to Independence
    Catalan Referendum: Through Bruises to Independence
    Spain Feels the Pain
    Spain Feels the Pain
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok