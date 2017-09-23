Register
20:32 GMT +323 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Demonstrators take cover after clashing with police during a protest march against President Emmanuel Macron's new pro-business labor policies in Paris, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017

    French Labor Reform Protests May Escalate, Turn Into Acute Issue for Macron

    © AP Photo/ Thibault Camus
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 5410

    The ongoing protests of the French citizens against the reform of the country's labor code may escalate in the future and become a "monstrous problem" for French President Emmanuel Macron, experts told Sputnik.

    PARIS (Sputnik) — On Friday, Macron signed five decrees on labor reform aimed at introducing fundamental changes to the country's labor market.

    The reform of the labor code has already triggered large-scale protests across the country as French trade unions consider that it will deprive workers of their rights, because it will be easier for enterprises to fire their employees under the new labor code.

    About 400,000 people took to streets in France in a strike called by several labor unions against the reform of the labor market on September 12. A range of manifestations is planned for the next week, including a potentially long-lasting strike of the road workers, who promise to block the refineries, which can result in massive fuel shortages across France similar to those in 2016 during the tenure of former President Francois Hollande.

    Protests in Paris
    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    'Macron, You Are Done!' Paris Residents Take to Streets to Protest New Labor Law

    According to Daniel Boy, a senior researcher at the Sciences Po, the rallies pose a certain threat to France and could become a monstrous problem for Macron, but the protests are not the same as the rallies that hit the country during Hollande's rule.

    "I tend to say that with the manifestations you can never know… there is a possibility that the things will start boiling, Macron’s popularity dropped very fast, so we don’t know yet where these manifestation will lead to. They can accelerate very fast. But it’s not the manifestations themselves that are a problem. It’s the blocking of the country. And this is much more difficult to resolve. Politically it’s much more annoying to have the road workers blocking the refineries, or go on a strike, that can become a monstrous problem," Boy told Sputnik.

    At the same time, he added that in contrast to Hollande, Macron had certain discussions of the labor reform with the representatives of trade unions and several of them had supported Paris.

    "We have to always be cautious of manifestations. Macron already started saying that it was not the street that had a say, what we always hear from those in power. There are two major differences between the reforms of Macron and Hollande. Macron announced them before he was elected, and when Hollande started reforming the labor code nothing in his program indicated that. Also there were serious consultations taking place with the labor unions. It doesn’t mean that they agree to everything, CGT does not agree. But other labor unions like CFDT, FO etc let it pass," the researcher said.

    The scholar from the French university added that during Hollande's tenure the protests against the labor reforms started before the discussion of the bill by the parliament, but the recent protests took place after the law had already been discussed.

    Alain Policar, professor at the University of Limoges, also told Sputnik that the outcome of manifestations is hard to predict, however Macron had made a number of mistakes on his own.

    "Political elite should always beware of manifestations. You can never know how far it can reach. One minor event can make things explode. The French are very attentive to any changes in the labor code," Policar, who is also a researcher at the Cevipof research center, said.

    He added that there could be manifestations able to paralyze the country and it could create troubles for Macron.

    "We can have manifestations that can really paralyze the country. Politically they can seem less important, but they are much more troubling for those in power. It gives an impression of a chaos, that the state is misruled. That is something that can play against Macron, who is much more afraid of these kind of manifestations than of those called by the labor unions against the labor code," the professor said.

    The French researcher said that Macron had already made a number of mistakes citing his pledges to implement both right and left policy, however, no one sees "anything from the ideology of the left" in his current policy.

    Tags:
    strike, protests, labor reform, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    Us attack
    Et Tu, Brute?
    Russian nuclear icebreaker fleet
    Atomic Might: Russia's Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok