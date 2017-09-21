French Democratic Confederation of Labor (CFDT) holds a rally in Paris protesting against the economic reforms proposed by President Emmanuel Macron. The reforms would make it easier for companies to hire and fire workers, as well as give them more authority over pay and working conditions.

The previous massive rally, organized by France's second-largest trade union General Confederation of Labor (CGT) on September 12, gathered some 24,000 participants and was marred by violent clashes between the protesters and police.

The Paris protesters, brought together by the CGT, Solidaires, FSU and UNEF trade unions are expected to march from Montparnasse train station to Place d’Italy square.

In the manifestation, the syndicates try to make their voice heard, saying the new law is favoring social dumping and weakening the positions of labor unions.

Media reported earlier in the day, that the manifestations against the labor code amendment took place in various French regions.

The draft provisions of the labor law have been widely criticized by unions and left-wing parties, as they would make it easier for companies to lay off staff and cut overtime payments. The National Front (FN) party said that the reforms appear to favor large firms rather than small or medium-sized companies.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Viber Telegram Download video Copy link Get code © Sputnik. France’s Largest Workers Union Marching in Paris Against Macron’s Reform (VIDEO)

The French government on August 31 announced the plan to reform labor regulations to give employers more freedom and stimulate the economy. The bill will be submitted to the Council of Ministers of France on Friday.