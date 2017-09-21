Register
18:30 GMT +321 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    French President Emmanuel Macron

    French Media Blow the Whistle on Macron Over TV Snub

    © AP Photo/ Jean-Paul Pelissier
    Europe
    Get short URL
    135430

    A war of words has erupted between President Emmanuel Macron and the French media over his reluctance to give them interviews.

    In a striking similarity to the fall-out between Donald Trump and the US press, President Macron angered French outlets by granting an interview to CNN International instead of them.

    Ignoring their requests to talk immediately after his United Nations General Assembly address on Tuesday, September 19, the French president chose instead to sit down with journalist Christiane Amanpour to discuss his diplomatic policy, North Korea and climate change.

    To compound matters further, Mr. Macron chose to speak in English rather his own national language, a move that has further incensed many of his countrymen.

    Later Mr. Macron, who has refused to give an interview to French television since his election victory in June, 2017, rounded on his media critics, accusing them of being "totally narcissistic."

    "I am at the United Nations and a journalist offered to do an interview on my diplomatic policy, and I did it. Given the seriousness of the issues, let's talk about the challenges facing the planet and stop talking in such a circular way about communication," Mr. Macron said.

    The president continued: "When I see the time spent in the past four months commenting only on my silences and my sayings, I think that it is a totally narcissistic system," he said, adding that French outlets appeared to be more interested in communication than "content."

    Laurent Bazin, a television presenter, later took to social media and tweeted:

    Tweet: "Macron reserves his first TV interview for CNN. His 'complex thinking' is probably easier to understand in English."

    Laurent Wauquiez, joined the criticism as he seized the opportunity to further his canches of winning the leadership of the conservative Republicans party. He said the president's performance in New York was part of a pattern.

    "I see a president who is extremely contemptuous of the French and very cut off from the reality of their lives," he remarked.

    French Media Bites Back

    Macron's feud with the media began earlier in September, when the French centrist leader accused journalists of being "too interested in themselves" while visiting a school in eastern France. 

    Mr.  Macron said the TV reporters who had traveled with him to cover the event should be talking about the 12 million students returning to school after the summer break, not asking about him. 

    BFM TV, France's most-watched rolling news channel, retaliated by saying the president's comments "appeared contradictory given the lengths [he] goes to manage his image since the start of his mandate."

    "In the bistrot just like in the Elysee, whacking journalists is a national sport," Le Point wrote.

    Similarly, in L'Obs, media commentator Daniel Schneidermann noted that "just a few moments after knocking journalists for professional narcissism, [Macron] posted [on his official Twitter] account the following video, whose informative value about the country, its energies and hopes shine through."

    French Economy and Industry minister Emmanuel Macron gives a phone as he visits the 2014 Paris Auto Show on October 3, 2014 in Paris on the second of the two press days.
    © AFP 2017/ Miguel Medina
    Alo Mr. President? Stolen Mobile Gives French Direct Access to Macron

    Earlier, he tried to justify his lack of contact with French journalists by arguing his "complex thought process" did not lend itself well to one-on-one interviews. 

    Despite his running battle with the media, however, Macron praised freedom of speech at the UN on September 19. Addressing world leaders, he said: "It's the UN's job to protect the freedom of those who think, reflect, speak out, and particularly the freedom of the press. That's why I'm calling for a special representative of the secretary general for the protection of journalists in the world."    

    The fall-out comes at a bad time for the French president whose popularity is already starting to wane. His economic reforms resulted in a mass rally in Paris on Thursday, September 21.

    Under Macron's proposals, it would be easier for companies to hire and fire workers, as well as give them more authority over pay and working conditions.

    The French government is also considering moves to outlaw the country's macho culture by making it a criminal offense to harass someone in a work place, including wolf-whistling.

    Related:

    France's Largest Workers Union Marching in Paris Against Macron's Reform (VIDEO)
    Macron Calls for Expanding Internet Monitoring to Counter Extremism
    Macron’s Plan on Syria: Key Conditions for Success
    Alo Mr. President? Stolen Mobile Gives French Direct Access to Macron
    Tags:
    interview, media, United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), United Nations, CNN, UN General Assembly, Christiane Amanpour, Emmanuel Macron, New York, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Astounding Ethnic Motifs Take the Lead of International Fashion Show in Moscow
    Astounding Ethnic Motifs Take the Lead at International Fashion Show in Moscow
    Fair-Weather Friend
    Fair-Weather Friend
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok