Register
02:50 GMT +319 September 2017
Live
    Search
    US and Cuban flags are seen on the balcony of a restaurant in downtown Havana, Cuba March 19, 2016.

    US Closing Embassy in Cuba May Set Back Relations Decades

    © REUTERS/ Enrique De La Osa
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 35 0 0

    The Trump administration risks setting back US relations with Cuba for decades if it follows through on warnings that it is considering shutting down the US Embassy in Havana, which was opened less than three years ago, analysts told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON  (Sputnik) —Analysts say that the Trump administration risks setting back US relations with Cuba for decades if it shuts down the US Embassy in Havana.

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Sunday that the US government was considering closing its embassy in Havana, Cuba. "We have it under evaluation," Tillerson said on CBS's "Face the Nation."

    CLOSING US EMBASSY IN CUBA WOULD THREATEN RETURN TO COLD WAR ERA

    The United States is considering closing its embassy in Havana reportedly because of an alleged sonic attack on US and Canadian diplomats in Cuba in 2016.

    The State Department said the incidents left at least two US diplomats with such serious health problems that they needed to be brought back to the United States for treatment. CBS News also reported that some of the US diplomats were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries.

    However, historian and Cuba affairs analyst Keith Bolender warned on Monday that any such action would be a "terrible" error on the part of US policymakers.

    "I have heard about the possibility of closing down the American embassy in Cuba," he said. "I think it would be a terrible mistake and put back relations to some of the worst times of the Cold War."

    Closing the US embassy could not be seen as an isolated move but instead would have very negative repercussions across the entire spectrum of US-Cuban relations, Bolender predicted.

    Cuba
    © Sputnik/ Eduard Pesov
    'Stupid Things': What's Wrong With Reports of 'Acoustic Attack' on US Diplomats in Cuba
    "If Trump did shut down the embassy it would be devastating for the continued efforts to normalize relations, end the embargo and eliminate all travel restrictions," he said.

    Such a move would definitely have a very damaging effect on all areas of potential cooperation between the United States and Cuba, Bolender cautioned.

    "It would make it harder for the Cubans to trust the American government, and may have a negative effect on the Cuban embassy in Washington. Let's hope it doesn't happen," he said.

    US EMBASSY CLOSURE POSSIBLE, BUT UNLIKELY

    However, Bolender suggested that the closure was still unlikely to bb happen, despite Tillerson’s comments on Sunday because the dynamic of improving US-Cuban relations was already so far advanced.

    "I don’t think it will happen because there are just too many aspects of the recent opening between the US and Cuba to consider. More Americans than ever are coming to Cuba, there are American businesses operating in Cuba," he explained.

    Also, although the Trump administration has now been in office for almost eight months, it has so far undertaken no concrete action to reverse the positive initiatives previously implemented under past president Barack Obama, Bolender recalled.

    "Although Trump did turn back a couple of elements, the majority of the new regulations towards normalizing relations that were instituted by Obama and Raul Castro in 2014 remain in place," he said.

    US and Cuban flags are seen on the balcony of a restaurant in downtown Havana, Cuba March 19, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Enrique De La Osa
    US Should Not Take Steps Backward in Restoring Ties With Cuba - Senator Kaine
    Also, there's been no indication if the embassy would be closed permanently, or if it would revert back to the interest section designation it had previously, Bolender observed.

    "Regarding Trump's Cuban policy, there was an expectation that he would reverse most of Obama's openings, that's what he threatened. He didn't, leaving the vast majority of the new regulations in place," he said.

    President Donald Trump had been much more restrained in office than his 2016 campaign rhetoric had suggested, and therefore Trump was unlikely to take the radical step of ordering the embassy in Havana to be shut down, Bolender suggested.

    "So while his attitude has been much more anti-Cuban that the Obama administration, I don't think he'd take the step to close the embassy. He could have done that when he announced his new Cuban policy, but he did not," he said.

    Shutting down the Havana facility would also cause serious problems for Americans visiting or doing business in Cuba, Bolender pointed out.

    "To close the embassy would prevent Americans in Cuba to any embassy services, and that seems a very drastic step to take," he said.

    However, there was no evidence to suggest that the Cuban government had been involved in any such incident, Bolender noted.

    "This whole incident is based on the apparent sonic attack on American and Canadian diplomats. There is no evidence the Cuba side was involved, even the Americans admit this, and so to take such a response seems unwise at this time," he said.

    The Cuban government has always expressed its willingness to co-operate in any investigation, and State Department officials have publicly admitted that, Bolender recalled.

    The Cuban flag is raised over their new embassy in Washington, DC (File)
    © AFP 2017/ Andrew Harnik / POOL
    Trump’s Tough New Crackdown Policy on Cuba Marks ‘Great Leap Backwards’ for US
    EMBASSY SERVES ‘IMPORTANT’ US INTERESTS IN CUBA

    American University Professor of Government William Leogrande agreed that shutting down the US embassy in Cuba would be an illogical and counterproductive response to the incident involving the US and Canadian diplomats.

    "Closing the US embassy in Havana because of the unexplained injury to US and Canadian diplomats makes no sense. It is unlikely that Havana is responsible for intentionally harming diplomatic personnel and the embassy serves important US interests," he said.

    The Cuban Foreign Ministry has ruled out any Cuban involvement in the alleged attacks.

    State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said that an investigation into the incident was underway, saying the Cuban government has an obligation to protect US diplomats.

    Moreover, Havana has reiterated it was willing to cooperate with the United States to clarify the situation.

    Related:

    Cuba Considering Possibility of Retaliatory Measures to US Sanctions
    Cuba Demands Respectful Bilateral Talks From US Authorities – Foreign Minister
    Renewed US-Cuba Spat: 'Trump Acts on a Whim'
    Venezuela’s Maduro Vows to Stand By Cuba After US Policy Reversal
    Trump’s Tough New Crackdown Policy on Cuba Marks ‘Great Leap Backwards’ for US
    Clampdown on Travel, Trade: Trump Abandons Path to Normalize US-Cuba Relations
    State Dept. Confirms US Expelled 2 Cuban Diplomats After Incident in Cuba
    US Should Not Take Steps Backward in Restoring Ties With Cuba - Senator Kaine
    Tags:
    embassy, Cuba, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok