Tanzanian President Says 'Flat-Chested' Women Footballers Have Low Chances of Marriage, Gets Slammed

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is joining the ranks of politicians who have repeatedly been told off for making inappropriate remarks about women.

Tanzania's president has been branded “rude” and “misogynistic” online after she said that female footballers with “flat chests” were like men and thus unattractive for marriage.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan made the remarks during a Sunday ceremony celebrating the victory of the young national male team in the regional CECAFA Cup, when she suddenly referred to women footballers.

The president noted that despite making the country proud with their victories, some female players had a low chance of getting married because of their appearance:

“If we bring them here and line them up, for those with flat chests, you might think they are men – not women”, the president was heard telling a group of black-suited male officials in a widely circulated clip, according to Kenya Digest’s translation.

For such women, the life of marriage was “just a dream”, the 61-year-old president reportedly added.

"And if you look at their faces you might wonder... because if you want to marry, you want someone who is attractive, a lady who has the qualities that you want”, President Hassan said.

Hassan also called on authorities to help sportspeople with their future after retirement. She said that post-football life was particularly difficult for women.

The president’s comments were unsurprisingly decried online as harsh and unrealistic.

If a man, any man, were to say only ½ of this... misogyny... Lynch mobs would convene from Rio de Janeiro through New York via London to Cape Town. Watch (swahili)

"Flat chested women resemble men..." - Tanzania's Female President starts...👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/0y7JXytoYl — B.K. (@Nairobi__Kenya) August 23, 2021

So all those cheering a female presidency who don’t understand Swahili, @SuluhuSamia is denigrating female football players for having “flat chests” and thus lacking attractive features necessary to get married

You must be proud @AWLNetwork 🙄#Tanzania

pic.twitter.com/FEYCdqqQmB — Maria Sarungi Tsehai (@MariaSTsehai) August 22, 2021

Pres @SuluhuSamia makes rude remarks on young girls’ soccer team. She affirms that their flat boobs make them unattractive & don’t stand a chance to get married. Magufuli banned pregnant girls from going to school. Samia sustains the ban & makes fun of poor girls w/ flat boobs. https://t.co/ZMk00QcKy2 — Liberatus Mwang'ombe (@Liberatus80) August 23, 2021

Samia Suluhu Hassan took office in March after her predecessor John Magufuli suddenly died from what was described as a heart issue. Hassan is the first female president of Tanzania.