UN Report on Russians Killing Civilians in CAR Based on 'Unfounded Accusations', Diplomat Says

“We have seen the report, we have analysed what was in it and provided relevant comments, which were completely ignored, by the way. These are ungrounded accusations, it is evidence gathered from God knows where, by witnesses who failed to identify themselves”, Nebenzia said.
The diplomat added that the report contained doctored photos of military personnel, whom UN experts assumed were Russian simply because they were white.
The UN report alleges that Russian instructors, along with the Central African Armed Forces (FACA), are responsible for committing human rights abuses, including indiscriminate killings of civilians in the context of military operations in the CAR.
