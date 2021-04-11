Register
18:42 GMT11 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A picture taken on April 10, 2021, shows workers at the archaeological site of a 3000 year old city, dubbed The Rise of Aten, dating to the reign of Amenhotep III, uncovered by the Egyptian mission near Luxor. - Archaeologists have uncovered the remains of an ancient city in the desert outside Luxor that they say is the largest ever found in Egypt and dates back to a golden age of the pharaohs 3,000 years ago. Famed Egyptologist Zahi Hawass announced the discovery of the lost golden city, saying the site was uncovered near Luxor, home of the legendary Valley of the Kings.

    Public to See Egypt's Newly-Found Ancient City No Earlier Than in 3 Years, Archaeologist Says

    © AFP 2021 / KHALED DESOUKI
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0b/1082599165_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_21ddd677dd9009a45bc54b19cdd990b3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202104111082599202-public-to-see-egypts-newly-found-ancient-city-no-earlier-than-in-3-years-archaeologist-says/

    CAIRO (Sputnik) - Tourists will have an opportunity to see a 3,000-year-old lost "golden city" that has been recently uncovered by Egyptian archaeologists no earlier than in three years, as only 30 percent of the ancient city has been discovered so far, Fathi Yassin, the director general of west bank antiquities in Luxor, told Sputnik.

    "I believe that it will not open to tourists in the next three archaeological seasons [lasts from September to May], since no more than 30 percent of the city has been discovered. The excavations will continue in the coming seasons", Yassin said.

    According to the archaeologist, the find is unique, as it gives insight into the technology of construction and the planning of settlements and residential quarters in ancient Egypt.

    "Everything that has already been discovered is of great value and goes back to the period of the reign of Amenhotep III", he said. Amenhotep III is the ninth pharaoh of the famous 18th dynasty, who ruled from 1391 to 1353 BC.

    A picture taken on April 10, 2021, shows a worker carrying a pot at the archaeological site of a 3000 year old city, dubbed The Rise of Aten, dating to the reign of Amenhotep III, uncovered by the Egyptian mission near Luxor. - Archaeologists have uncovered the remains of an ancient city in the desert outside Luxor that they say is the largest ever found in Egypt and dates back to a golden age of the pharaohs 3,000 years ago. Famed Egyptologist Zahi Hawass announced the discovery of the lost golden city, saying the site was uncovered near Luxor, home of the legendary Valley of the Kings.
    © AFP 2021 / KHALED DESOUKI
    A picture taken on April 10, 2021, shows a worker carrying a pot at the archaeological site of a 3000 year old city, dubbed The Rise of Aten, dating to the reign of Amenhotep III, uncovered by the Egyptian mission near Luxor. - Archaeologists have uncovered the remains of an ancient city in the desert outside Luxor that they say is the "largest" ever found in Egypt and dates back to a golden age of the pharaohs 3,000 years ago. Famed Egyptologist Zahi Hawass announced the discovery of the "lost golden city", saying the site was uncovered near Luxor, home of the legendary Valley of the Kings.

    "Therefore, in the coming seasons, we expect new discoveries in these areas, possibly including tombs", Yassin added.

    The archaeologist recalled that Amenhotep III ruled Egypt during the peak of its prosperity. The son of Amenhotep III, Amenhotep IV, known as Akhenaten, moved the capital of the ancient Egyptian state to Tell El-Amarna and sought to introduce the cult of the one sun god.

    "Based on this, it is possible that religion originated from Thebes, and not ... Tell El-Amarna", Yassin continued.

    The director general of west bank antiquities in Luxor also refuted allegations that the lost "golden city" was actually discovered by French archaeologists in the 1930s.

    He explained that the rediscovered site is located very far from what was unearthed by a French archaeologist in 1936.

    On Thursday, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities revealed to the world the city that had been buried under sands near the modern-day city of Luxor for over 3,000 years. The largest ancient settlement ever discovered in Egypt was uncovered by a team led by archaeologist Zahi Hawass in September. Hawass told Sputnik earlier in the week that it would take at least 10 years to fully excavate the ancient city, dubbed The Rise of Aten.

    Tags:
    Archaeology, city, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse