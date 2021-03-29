Register
29 March 2021
    Burnt-out huts are seen at the scene of an armed attack in Chitolo village, Mozambique, July 10, 2018. Picture taken July 10, 2018.

    Over 40 South Africans Affected by Recent Attacks in Mozambique, Diplomatic Mission Says

    © REUTERS / Mike Hutchings
    Africa
    0 21
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The South African High Commission in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, said on Monday that as many as 43 South Africans were affected by the recent attacks in the north of the country.

    Islamist groups attacked Palma, a small town in northern Mozambique, this past Wednesday. In total, approximately 2,000 foreign workers fled Palma after the militant attack. They are now in the capital of the volatile province of Cabo Delgado, Pemba, where victims are receiving humanitarian assistance. Many Palma residents are still hiding in forests. The Palma town itself has been practically destroyed in the ambush. The attacks claimed the lives of at least 57 civilians, according to the local rights association.

    "The citizens were in the area known as Afungi. These include the two men who fled into the bush during the attacks on the Amarula Hotel convoy on 26 March, and a young South African who hid away and was found by search and rescue helicopters. Some of these nationals are already back home whilst others have been moved to safe areas within Mozambique," the South African diplomatic mission said in a statement.

    The embassy is still trying to find out whether there were more South Africans in distress.

    "The services provided by the High Commission include assisting South African citizens with emergency medical evacuation, obtaining emergency travel documentation and securing international flight transfers," the statement read.

    Earlier in the day, the Islamic State* claimed the responsibility for the attack.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states.

