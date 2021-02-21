Register
18:11 GMT21 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    South Africa to Go Ahead With Pfizer COVID-19 Jab Despite Protection Doubts

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/15/1082144070_0:0:3073:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_33140fcacb7d59fd5a853113713197ec.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202102211082144318-south-africa-to-go-ahead-with-pfizer-covid-19-jab-despite-protection-doubts/

    South Africa's COVID-19 vaccination programme is yet to begin after several false starts, including initial reliance on the WHO's Covax scheme and this month's decision to abort the rollout of the already-delivered AstraZeneca jab.

    South Africa will stick to its planned rollout of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine despite a new study that cast doubt on its usefulness against local strains of the virus.

    Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told the South African Sunday Times he was still "comfortable" with the Pfizer jab after a study published by the New England Journal of Medicine showed it was only a third as effective against the 501Y.V2 variant that is dominant in South Africa. 

    "It's not a setback at all. But we will do an implementation study with the first few batches. We will vaccinate the first few and monitor them", Mkhize said.

    But earlier this week the government said it would give away one million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, already paid for and delivered by the Serum Institute of India, to regional bloc the African Union after another study — not yet peer-reviewed — indicated it was less effective against mild and moderate infections. That was despite the World Health Organisation (WHO) approving that jab for use against all strains of the deadly virus last week.

    South Africa is due to receive the first small batch of the Pfizer jab early next month, but the bulk of the 20 million doses it has on order will not arrive until May. Meanwhile, it will begin a clinical trial of 80,000 doses of the US-made Johnson & Johnson vaccine — which has yet to be approved for general use in the country — in healthcare workers.

    The head of the government's Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) for Vaccines Professor Barry Schoub claimed "too much" was being made of the Pfizer study — while defending the decision to dump the far-cheaper Oxford jab.

    "The efficacy reduction is not that significant", Schoub claimed, while admitting: "we do not know its absolute efficacy yet". But the professor insisted "SA should absolutely be getting this vaccine".

    "We have good data from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and almost [as] good data from Pfizer. We still, however, don't know how effective AstraZeneca is against severe infections, although against mild and moderate symptoms it is only 22 per cent effective."

    South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) President Glenda Gray, on whose advice Mkhize decided to drop the Oxford jab, said the Pfizer vaccine should be given a second chance with an effective field trial.

    "It is important to establish real life, in vivo, data in clinical trials. In vitro data is an indication, but we need to know how it works in the field", Gray said. "I think it is important to go ahead and there should be a parallel stream, rapidly evaluating the data".

    © REUTERS / POOL New
    South African President Blocked UK and Russian COVID-19 Vaccines to Help Campaign Donor - Report
    Mkhize received the J & J jab on Wednesday, while President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza were also rushed to the front of the queue after medical regulator SAHPRA included them in the healthcare workers' trial.

    Ramaphosa has been accused of favouring J & J over its rivals since the firm's South African-licensed producer Aspen Pharmacare donated millions of rand to his 2017 campaign for leadership of the governing African National Congress. 

    While South Africa is a member of the BRICS bloc of emerging economies, it is yet to place orders for fellow-member Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, preferring to rely on the WHO's Covax programme until the beginning of this year when it became clear supplies would not arrive until June. On Thursday, SAHPRA claimed the Gamaleya Research Institute, which developed Sputnik V, had not yet provided data on the vaccine for approval by the regulator.

    Related:

    South African Opposition Slams Gov't Vaccination Drive Amid Halted AstraZeneca Vaccine Rollout
    Vaccine for COVID South Africa 'Mutant' Virus Variant May Take Months, Reports Say
    'Just as Reliable and Efficient': Austrian Professor Likens Sputnik V Vaccine to Kalashnikov Rifle
    Tags:
    Sputnik V, Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse