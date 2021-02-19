Register
23:17 GMT19 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A crowd of displaced people look on as members of the U.N. multi-national police contingent provide security during a visit of UNCHR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi to South Sudan's largest camp for the internally-displaced, in Bentiu, South Sudan Sunday, June 18, 2017

    UN Report Warns South Sudan Violence ‘A Lot Worse’ Since 2019 Peace Deal Signed

    © AP Photo / Sam Mednick
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106064/19/1060641962_0:97:3740:2201_1200x675_80_0_0_3253a55eb0f90d4397a9c96184dd50d1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202102191082132428-un-report-warns-south-sudan-violence-a-lot-worse-since-2019-peace-deal-signed/

    Popular faith in the Juba government suffered a serious blow among people living near the Nile River last year, amid a poor response to catastrophic floods that destroyed dozens of villages.

    The United Nations’ mission to South Sudan has issued a startling new report showing that violence in the East African nation continued unabated through 2020 in spite of a peace accord purporting to end the six-year-long civil war.

    “The scope and scale of violence we are documenting in South Sudan today far exceeds the violence between 2013 and 2019,” Yasmin Sooka, chairperson of the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan (UNCHRSS), told the UN Human Rights Council on Friday.

    “We have documented the new levels of militia violence engulfing more than three-quarters of the country at a localized level in which children carry weapons and women are traded as spoils of war like chattels,” Sooka said, noting that civilians had described weapons never seen before in the conflict.

    In November, Amnesty International advised the UN Security Council not to remove the arms embargo put against South Sudan in 2018, citing the essentially unchanged situation in the country since the peace deal in February.

    Barney Afako, another member of the commission, noted that a “vacuum” of power at the local level had allowed violence between rival ethnic groups to swell. The violence has largely been between allied militias of the Dinka and Nuer peoples on one side, and those of the Murle on the other.

    “There are no governors in place or no county commissioners in place. So, there is nobody to deal with those cleavages which had remained,” Afako said. “Instead what we saw was that the weaponry that have been left in the community as well as that which is now supplied by others fuelled this communal violence.”

    “The violence is continuing because people know they can get away with it,” Sooka added, noting that “no doubt that the coordination is really coming from the top.”

    Sooka said the levels of violence “have already surpassed” those seen in the early parts of the civil war.

    She described “systemically and deliberately torched” homes as well as women being “abducted, raped, gang-raped, and sexually enslaved, and in some instances are forcibly married.” She also said children were being abducted and assimilated into the militia groups, turned into child soldiers.

    South Sudan broke away from Sudan and formed a separate country in 2011, following decades of war against both the central government and rival ethnic groups, driven largely by Khartoum’s “divide and rule” attitude toward the myriad tribes inside its borders. However, the situation slowly deteriorated over the next two years as rival factions developed in the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement and old rivalries between tribes rekindled.

    The civil war broke out in December 2013 when parts of the army loyal to Vice President Reik Machar rebelled following Machar’s firing by President Salva Kiir. Kiir, an ethnic Dinka, had accused Machar, an ethnic Nuer, and others in his circle of attempting to mount a coup d’etat. By 2018, an estimated 400,000 people had been killed and millions driven across the border into Uganda and Sudan.

    After nine rebel groups united to jointly negotiate with Juba, peace talks yielded an uneasy truce that simplified the federal system and reinstated Machar as vice president in February 2020 under a power-sharing agreement between his and Kiir’s movements. However, the disarmament process that was supposed to follow has proceeded at a slow pace amid significant resistance.

    UNCHRSS is due to present its report on the South Sudan situation to the Human Rights Council on March 10.

    Related:

    Nile Floodwater to Benefit Downstream Countries Amid Stalled Talks on Dam - South Sudan
    Public 'Lost Confidence' in Authorities as Floods Displace a Million People in South Sudan – Report
    Death Toll From Armed Violence in Sudan’s West Darfur Rises to Over 80, State Media Says
    Tags:
    human rights, United Nations, South Sudanese Civil War, South Sudan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse