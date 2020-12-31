Register
17:29 GMT31 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this photo taken Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, a group of South Sudanese government soldiers sit on the back of a pickup truck before visiting the scene of a recent battle in Malakal, South Sudan

    Sudan Announces Retaking Border Area Once ‘Occupied’ by Ethiopian Forces, Farmers

    © AP Photo / Justin Lynch
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/01/1081327139_0:124:3204:1926_1200x675_80_0_0_a8fa1e92fa21476f2c9fcc0b1adb88ea.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202012311081622126-sudan-announces-retaking-border-area-once-occupied-by-ethiopian-forces-farmers/

    Ethiopia was thrust into a localized civil war in early November after federal troops began an operation to take control of the Tigray region after local authorities disobeyed orders to postpone elections. As many as 50,000 civilians are believed to have fled to neighbouring Sudan, with which Ethiopia has a 744 km border.

    Sudan’s military has restored control over the entirety of its border with Ethiopia, Sudanese Foreign Minister Omar Qamareddine has announced.

    “The armed forces have now fully recovered all Sudanese territory. The borders have already been demarcated, all that’s remaining in our talks…is increasing the border signs,” Qamareddine said, speaking at a press conference in Khartoum on Thursday, his remarks cited by AFP.

    Earlier, army deputy chief of staff Lieut. Gen. Khaled Abdin al-Shami specified that recent fighting in the region had taken place “against members of the Ethiopian army, not [local Ethiopia-backed] militias, considering the use of large-scale and long-range weapons.”

    Al-Shami said the army had regained numerous villages inhabited by Ethiopian militias, with farmlands taken in areas including al-Fashaqa, al-Kubra and al-fashaqa al-Sughra. “The armed forces have completely secured these areas and are ready to face any party contemplating attacks against them,” the senior officer said.

    The past week has seen clashes over agricultural lands in the al-Fashqa region, a part of Sudan traditionally settled by Ethiopian farmers. Sudan has long accused Addis Ababa of supported local militia fighting for control of the border territory, which is said to contain over 2.5 million acres of fertile farmland. The Ethiopian government has denied these claims.

    On Wednesday, an Ethiopian foreign ministry spokesperson accused “outside forces” of being responsible for the spike in tensions with Sudan, and said these forces “want the region to be in chaos and want to benefit from that chaos.” The spokesperson did not name these “outside forces.”

    City of Khartoum in Sudan
    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Ec09495
    Israel to Send First Delegation to Sudan After Normalising Ties, Media Reports
    Khartoum announced the beefing up its military presence along the border area earlier this month, taking advantage of instability caused by Addis Ababa’s ongoing war with militias in Tigray, the rebellious region whose government dropped out of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s coalition last year.

    Up to 50,000 mostly Tigrayan civilians have fled into eastern Sudan since the conflict began, with reports of armed clashes between Sudanese and Ethiopian forces, which Khartoum and Addis Ababa have blamed on one another. Talks were held this week in the Sudanese capital to try to resolve the issue, with the Ethiopian side saying it’s looking seeing a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Sudan maintains that its operations are strictly about securing the border in accordance with the country’s constitution, and that it has no aggressive intensions against Ethiopia.

    The Ethiopian-Sudanese border agreement dates back to 1902, over fifty years before Sudan gained its independence from Britain in 1956. The countries have repeatedly clashes over and held talks on the matter in the decades since, with the last such-talks taking place in May, but a follow-up meeting canceled. Omar al-Bashir, the Sudanese president who led the country between 1989 and 2019, when he was deposed in a military coup, had allowed the Ethiopian farmers to grow their crops in the border area. His downfall has sparked renewed demands by Sudanese farmers to get the lands back.

    Refugees gather in Qadarif region, eastern Sudan, having fled the war in Ethiopia's Tigray region.
    © AP Photo / Marwan Ali
    BBC Glosses Ethiopia Horror
    The conflict between Tigray and the federal Ethiopian government began in early November, with Addis Ababa sending troops into the region following months of escalating tensions with the local government compounded by the region’s refusal to postpone local elections in September on the grounds of Covid-related concerns.

    Ethiopia is one of the most ethnically, religiously and linguistically diverse nations in Africa, boasting over 80 different ethnic groups and religious denominations including Ethiopian Orthodoxy, Islam and Protestantism. Observers have expressed fears that the Tigray conflict may spark a broader civil war.

    The UN estimates that thousands of people have been killed since the start of the Tigray conflict, and that over 950,000 civilians have been displaced.

    Related:

    EU Reportedly Blocks Ethiopia Aid Over Crisis in Tigray
    Ethiopia Offers $260,000 Bounty for Information About Fugitive Tigray Forces' Leaders
    Blast in Ethiopia Kills Three and Injures Five, Reports Suggest
    Watchdog Urges UNSC to Keep Arms Embargo on South Sudan Amid Surge in Violence
    Sudan's Military Reportedly Arrest Tigray Militia Leader
    Sudan's Oil Reserves Estimated at 6 Billion Barrels, Undersecretary of Energy Ministry Reports
    US Settles With Saudi-Based NCB for Violations of Sanctions on Sudan, Syria - Treasury
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This photo provided by Peru's Ministry of Culture-Nasca-Palpa shows the figure of a feline on a hillside in Nazca, Peru, 9 October 2020.
    The Most Fascinating Archaeological Discoveries of 2020
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse