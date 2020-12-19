Militants Attack Convoy of Regional Official in Northern Nigeria, 8 People Dead – Reports

The list of the victims includes three police officers, while the emir remained unharmed, the Vanguard news outlet reported on late Friday.
The incident took place not far from the state of Katsina where the Boko Haram terrorist group (which has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, banned in Russia) has recently kidnapped hundreds of pupils.
Innalillahi wa Inna Ilaihil raji'un bandits attacked our Royal father the Emir of kaura namoda Alh sanusi Muhammad Asha yesterday night on his way back home from kaduna and killed eight of his people may Allah have mercy on those that die. pic.twitter.com/GNOgVEJHdA— Manta (@Manta37196592) December 18, 2020
Boko Haram is infamous for numerous attacks and abductions in the western African region. Nigeria, along with Niger, Cameroon, and Chad, are engaged in military operations combating the militants.
