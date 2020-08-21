New Malian Authorities Arrest General Responsible for State Security – Reports

Diawara is believed to have played a great role in the government of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who was also detained by organizers of the coup, the aBamako news outlet reported on late Thursday.
Earlier in the day, a Malian military source said that the new authorities are discussing with Senegal the possible deportation of detained President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to the country.
The coup began on Tuesday at the Kati military base near the Malian capital of Bamako. The rebels detained Keita, Prime Minister Boubou Cisse, and some other senior government officials. Keita then announced his resignation and dissolution of the parliament.
The coup leaders have declared the formation of a National Committee for the Salvation of the People, closed the country’s borders, imposed a curfew, and called for a political transition in the country and general elections.
All comments
Show new comments (0)