Libya to Export Only Oil Accumulated in Terminals, LNA Says

"The opening of oil facilities means exportation of only what is in the tanks, the oil produced at deposits will not be exported", al-Mismari said during his weekly press conference.
The head of the Petroleum Facilities Guard, General Naji al-Maghrabi, announced overnight on Wednesday that oil terminals and deposits would resume operation after months of closure. He said the unblocking of the oil facilities' operation was carried out by order of LNA Commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar "to alleviate the suffering of Libyan citizens".
Most of Libya's oil fields and ports have been closed since January due to the blocking of oil facilities by the LNA commander's order.
The Libyan National Oil Corporation announced on 10 June that it was blocking the country's largest field, Sharara, again hours after it resumed operations. According to the Corporation, the budget losses caused by the stop of oil production in Libya exceed $6 billion.
All comments
Show new comments (0)