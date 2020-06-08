Libya’s National Oil Corporation Resumes Production at El Feel Oilfield

"National Oil Corporation (NOC) announces the resumption of oil production at El Feel oilfield on Sunday, 7 June 2020 and confirms the lifting of force majeure on crude oil exports from the Sharara and El Feel fields as of Sunday and Monday, 07th and 08th June 2020 respectively", the NOC said.
Return of production at El Feel field and lifting of force majeure on Sharara and El Feel exportshttps://t.co/ZiMfMliP72 pic.twitter.com/AbDD8q48ui— National Oil Corporation المؤسسة الوطنية للنفط (@NOC_Libya) June 8, 2020
According to the oil corporation, the production will amount to 12,000 barrels per day at the first phase and will reach full capacity of 70,000 barrels per day over the next two weeks.
On Sunday, the NOC said that output was resuming at Sharara, the North African country's biggest oilfield, after a four-month suspension. The force majeure has been declared since January after Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army, ordered to block Libyan ports, which were used for oil exports.
Libya collapsed into a failed state after Muammar Gaddafi’s assassination by rebels backed by NATO air power in 2011. In the years that followed, various factions, criminal gangs, and Islamist terrorist groups established control of large chunks of the country.
The largest factions – the Government of National Accord in Tripoli and the Tobruk-based House of Representatives supported by Haftar, emerged as the country’s largest competing power blocs, and have engaged in a series of armed clashes after defeating smaller rivals.
