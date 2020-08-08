Mauritius Prime Minister Declares Emergency Over Fuel Leak From Japanese Bulk Carrier

The vessel ran aground on 25 July, and on Thursday, it turned out that some fuel leaked from the ship. Space images show a big black spot around MV Wakashio.
"A state of environmental emergency has been declared", the prime minister wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday.
L’état d'urgence environnementale a été décrété. A state of environmental emergency has been declared. https://t.co/QH60CbC9y1— Pravind Jugnauth (@PKJugnauth) August 7, 2020
He stressed that Mauritius could not float the vessel off itself and requested assistance from French President Emmanuel Macron as well as the United Nations.
🔴🇲🇺 Marée Noir à l’île Maurice : Suivi de la situation inquiétante. #Mauritius #Maurice #MaréeNoire #CatastropheNaturelle— MU (@Press_MU) August 7, 2020
