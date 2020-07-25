Register
16:19 GMT25 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former British prime minister Tony Blair gives a speech on Brexit at the Institute for Government in central London, Monday Sept. 2, 2019

    Tony Blair Pushes for Economic 'Reform' in Zimbabwe, Says He Would Meet President Mnangagwa

    © AP Photo / Aaron Chown
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107922/53/1079225399_0:303:3078:2035_1200x675_80_0_0_c0be234ba2db353cf8f80b69e76bf9b6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202007251079982098-tony-blair-pushes-for-economic-reform-in-zimbabwe-says-he-would-meet-presidentmnangagwa/

    The relationship between the United Kingdom and Zimbabwe has been consistently unsteady since the 1997 collapse in negotiations between London and the ruling ZANU-PF government, who had been looking to introduce a new land reform programme.

    Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said that he would be "happy" to meet with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and called on the African country to introduce economic reforms.

    "I am happy to speak to Mnangagwa, but these things are best done in a private way", he said while speaking to CNBC Africa on Tuesday.

    "I was actually thinking about Zimbabwe the other day. I think, at certain points, there were misunderstandings, not genuine disagreements. If Zimbabwe were to get its act together it would be an exciting place to be".

    Blair urged the president to show "real commitment or reform" so it can become a "player" in the continent.

    "I hope the new leadership there will take the necessary measure and reforms because Zimbabwe is a very wealthy country and I meet Zimbabweans around the world and they are a very talented people".

    He said that he wants the government to "succeed" and called on the president not just to open "political space, but also economic reforms to take the country to a boom".

    "If the government there showed real commitment or reform, it would help in the future because we need Zimbabwe back as a player in the continent", he added.

    Blair set up the Africa Governance Initiative (AGI) in 2008, an institute designed to promote good governance in Africa.

    According to the AGI website, they helped "successfully tackle Ebola in Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea" as well as supported the "Government of Rwanda to develop the specialist technical capacity of their public servants" and other African leaders on a range of issues.

    Zimbabwe's new Prime Minister Robert Mugabe talks with reporters in Washington in 1980
    © AP Photo / Charles Tasnadi
    Robert Mugabe in 1980

    In 1997, Tony Blair's Labour government ended negotiations with Harare over then-president Mugabe's land reforms which would see ownership returned to black Zimbabweans. 

    Sanctions were subsequently introduced by the UK and allies including the US, claimed to only target high-ranking officials and companies. The Zimbabwean government, however, maintains that their impact is harming "every single sector" of the economy.

    For over 20 years, Zimbabwe has been unable to access credit from international monetary institutions as a result. Many of the  country's banks have also been restricted from trading with international financial organisations.

    In 2019, the US government fined Standard Charter bank for trading with the developing country.

    The wider inability for Zimbabwe to trade effectively has also discouraged foreign investors, drying up financial penetration in the country and exacerbating economic problems.

    Sluggish Reform?

    In May, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that Zimbabwe is facing an “economic and humanitarian crisis” as inflation jumps 500% this year alone.

    “The Zimbabwean government has yet to define the modalities and financing to clear arrears to the World Bank and other multilateral institutions, and to undertake reforms that would facilitate resolution of arrears with bilateral creditors” the IMF said following a visit to the country by observers.

    The IMF called the authorities to introduce a concerted effort coordinate fiscal, monetary and foreign exchange policies, along with introducing spending cuts on non-essential and agricultural support reforms as well as introducing central bank independence and transparency.

    Mnangagwa - who succeeded the 30-year reign of Robert Mugabe in 2018 - has given lip-service to reforming the economy and loosening Zimbabwe's hitherto largely state-directed economic model.

    Emmerson Mnangagwa inspects the military parade after being sworn in as President at the presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Nov. 24, 2017
    © AP Photo / Ben Curtis
    Emmerson Mnangagwa inspects the military parade after being sworn in as President at the presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Nov. 24, 2017

    On October 5, 2018, Mnangagwa’s government published its Transitional Stabilization Program (TSP), outlining the reform measures. 

    The president said that the move “will inevitably be driven by the private sector" and included the privatisation of "eleven state-owned enterprises" as well as the liquidation of 2 public enterprises and long-term planning for handing other firms that are not immediately sold, to the private sector.

    Attracting foreign investment by encouraging competition between localities and regions was also included in the TSP. In an effort to “marketwise,” the policy document states, “each province and Local Authority will transform itself into an investment and economic zone".

    Tags:
    Robert Mugabe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, economic reform, Africa, Tony Blair, Zimbabwe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 July
    First-Place Foolishness
    First-Place Foolishness
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse