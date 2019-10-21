Register
15:29 GMT +321 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Friday, July 18, 2014, file photo, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri speaks during a news conference at the Egyptian Foreign Ministry in Cairo

    Africa Is Interested in Russia's Technologies, Energy Experience - Egypt Foreign Minister

    © AP Photo / Amr Nabil, File
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 70
    Subscribe

    CAIRO (Sputnik) - As African nations prioritise being integrated in the global economy, they have a significant interest in Russia's high technologies and its experience in energy and infrastructure, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said in an interview ahead of the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit.

    Egypt aims at improving Africa's living standards during its presidency in the African Union (AU) in 2019, Shoukry said.

    "It is possible to take advantage of the Russian potential, especially in light of Russia's development in the economy and modern technologies, as well as the fields of energy and infrastructure, which are important matters that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi takes care about during his AU presidency", Shoukry added.

    According to the Egyptian foreign minister, the summit will present great opportunities to discuss areas of mutual interest.

    "The goal is to explore areas of cooperation, identify priorities on the African continent and the capabilities available for Russia, especially as Russia takes a significant place and [has] great relations with the African countries", Shoukry specified.
    Russia — Africa conference
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky
    Russia — Africa conference

    Russia Could Contribute to Africa's Terrorism Fight Through Sharing Information

    "African capabilities in security cooperation and information-sharing should be strengthened not only among themselves [African nations], but with its international partners, including Russia, with its powerful intelligence services that can crack down on these organisations", Shoukry said.

    He pointed to the need for the global community to efficiently counter nations supporting terrorism and providing extremist organisations with shelter and funds.

    "Certainly, extremist and terrorist organisations pose a threat to the African continent, to international peace and security, and to Europe, including Russia, and the whole world. The international community must also deal firmly with states that sponsor terrorist organisations and try to achieve political interests through these terrorist organisations, especially as these countries provide terrorist groups and organisations with safe haven, funding channels and media platforms", Shoukry added.
    Nigerian soldiers (File)
    © AP Photo / Lekan Oyekanmi
    Nigerian soldiers (File)

    According to the Egyptian foreign minister, extremist ideology could be eradicated through explaining the true values of Islam. Shoukry stressed that Egypt was actively working with Africa's Muslims on the matter.

    Shoukry further elaborated that the positive competition between China, Western Europe and Russia in Africa is beneficial for the continent.

    “We see in cooperation with all our partners a great benefit for the inhabitants of the continent... Positive competition gives Africa advantages, for example, makes it possible to choose the best offers for implementation of various projects”, Shoukry said.

    Russia May Help Ethiopia Solve Renaissance Dam Problem

    "Russia is a big and permanent member of the Security Council. It is a state that always supports and emphasises the principles of international legitimacy and the need to respect international law. The countries of the world can contribute to resolving this issue, which affects 105 million Egyptians, 40 million Sudanese and 100 million Ethiopians", Shoukry said.

    "Russia can strengthen the need for the parties to adhere to these principles and rules, and has close relations with Egypt and Ethiopia, and has the ability to influence positively through its status as a superpower and permanent member of the Security Council, as well as through its close bilateral relations with Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia", he added.

    The Russia-Africa Summit and business forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, will be held in the Russian resort city of Sochi from 23-24 October. The leaders of all the 54 African nations have been invited to the event, with almost 50 of them having already confirmed their attendance.

    Tags:
    Sameh Shoukry, technology, partnership, security, terrorism, summit, economy, Africa, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    First Stop in Russia: Red Square is Top Attraction for Foreign Tourists in Moscow
    First Stop in Russia: Red Square is Top Attraction for Foreign Tourists in Moscow
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse