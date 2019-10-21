Africa Is Interested in Russia's Technologies, Energy Experience - Egypt Foreign Minister

CAIRO (Sputnik) - As African nations prioritise being integrated in the global economy, they have a significant interest in Russia's high technologies and its experience in energy and infrastructure, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said in an interview ahead of the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit.

Egypt aims at improving Africa's living standards during its presidency in the African Union (AU) in 2019, Shoukry said.

"It is possible to take advantage of the Russian potential, especially in light of Russia's development in the economy and modern technologies, as well as the fields of energy and infrastructure, which are important matters that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi takes care about during his AU presidency", Shoukry added.

According to the Egyptian foreign minister, the summit will present great opportunities to discuss areas of mutual interest.

"The goal is to explore areas of cooperation, identify priorities on the African continent and the capabilities available for Russia, especially as Russia takes a significant place and [has] great relations with the African countries", Shoukry specified.

Russia Could Contribute to Africa's Terrorism Fight Through Sharing Information

"African capabilities in security cooperation and information-sharing should be strengthened not only among themselves [African nations], but with its international partners, including Russia, with its powerful intelligence services that can crack down on these organisations", Shoukry said.

He pointed to the need for the global community to efficiently counter nations supporting terrorism and providing extremist organisations with shelter and funds.

"Certainly, extremist and terrorist organisations pose a threat to the African continent, to international peace and security, and to Europe, including Russia, and the whole world. The international community must also deal firmly with states that sponsor terrorist organisations and try to achieve political interests through these terrorist organisations, especially as these countries provide terrorist groups and organisations with safe haven, funding channels and media platforms", Shoukry added.

According to the Egyptian foreign minister, extremist ideology could be eradicated through explaining the true values of Islam. Shoukry stressed that Egypt was actively working with Africa's Muslims on the matter.

Shoukry further elaborated that the positive competition between China, Western Europe and Russia in Africa is beneficial for the continent.

“We see in cooperation with all our partners a great benefit for the inhabitants of the continent... Positive competition gives Africa advantages, for example, makes it possible to choose the best offers for implementation of various projects”, Shoukry said.

Russia May Help Ethiopia Solve Renaissance Dam Problem

"Russia is a big and permanent member of the Security Council. It is a state that always supports and emphasises the principles of international legitimacy and the need to respect international law. The countries of the world can contribute to resolving this issue, which affects 105 million Egyptians, 40 million Sudanese and 100 million Ethiopians", Shoukry said.

"Russia can strengthen the need for the parties to adhere to these principles and rules, and has close relations with Egypt and Ethiopia, and has the ability to influence positively through its status as a superpower and permanent member of the Security Council, as well as through its close bilateral relations with Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia", he added.

The Russia-Africa Summit and business forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, will be held in the Russian resort city of Sochi from 23-24 October. The leaders of all the 54 African nations have been invited to the event, with almost 50 of them having already confirmed their attendance.